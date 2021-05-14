Royal Ascot radar: Search For A Song fancied to run well in Gold Cup

With just under a month to go before Royal Ascot 2021, Matt Brocklebank highlights a trio of horses who have come onto his radar in the past week.

ALL UK & Ireland replays - watch for free

Starman really announced himself on the sprinting stage with victory in the Duke of York at the Dante Festival but when it comes to the Royal meeting I’m always a bit wary of horses whose only career blowouts to date have come at Ascot. Champions Day was the worst ground he’d encountered in his short career and it’s unlikely to be anything like as soft next month, but Starman was beaten pretty early that day and he looks a slightly dubious antepost favourite to me. Plenty of his potential rivals next month were in front of him in October and they include ART POWER, who was obviously well beaten off at York but, in contrast to the winner, appeared badly in need of the run. That shouldn’t come as much of a surprise given how much Tim Easterby’s horses have been improving for their seasonal comebacks this term and Art Power is now three times the price of Starman at a general 12/1. His track record at Ascot reads a scintillating success in last summer’s Palace Of Holyroodhouse Handicap and a fine, one-length fourth to Glen Shiel in the Champions Sprint, when faring best of the three-year-olds. He’d seemingly found life tough in Group Ones at York (Nunthorpe) and Haydock (Sprint Cup) prior to that but still has time on his side and I’ve got faith in him at the top table. With all due respect to the former champion jockey, you don’t see Silvestre De Sousa opting not to resort to the whip too often in a Group race – which was the case at York last week – and one can only assume he was instructed to give the horse a decent pipe-opener if he wasn't in with a shot of winning. As it turned out the horse was far too keen early on to see the race out properly anyway, but connections should have taken considerable encouragement from the run and it’s not hard to see him enhancing his Ascot record with a big run in the Diamond Jubilee, especially if these heavy showers hang around into mid-June.

Watch a full replay for this race - and it's FREE

A fascinating recent interview with Dermot Weld on the outstanding Nick Luck Daily Podcast featured the legendary trainer stressing just how important the virtue of patience can be when training high-class racehorses. The master of Rosewell House has been one of racing’s finest exponents of the discipline over many decades now but he’s anything but a one-trick-pony as the Chester Cup reminded us, with Falcon Eight bagging the May prize on his first start of the season. No doubt it’ll be the autumn time when we really see the best of Weld’s classiest inmates, such as Amma Grace, Kastasa and the Arc-bound Tarnawa, but what about SEARCH FOR A SONG? I’d typically have thrown her into the same bracket, having won the past two runnings of the Irish St. Leger at the Curragh in September but Weld has always promised she’d get better and better with age and perhaps this is the year he aims her at the Gold Cup. Her first taste of the course yielded a highly encouraging, staying-on second to Trueshan in October’s Long Distance Cup, when trying to come from a long way back on deep ground, and last Friday’s Saval Beg second at Leopardstown left the impression she was relatively far forward this time around, which leads me to believe Ascot is the plan. She was pretty easy to back (touched 11/4, went off 4/1) despite being best in on the adjusted figures, and came from last to finish second without being unduly knocked about. The daughter of Galileo is entered up this Sunday in the Tattersalls Gold Cup over 10 furlongs, a race in which she was third to Magical last July (when rearranged), but that looks a sharp enough turnaround and next month would make much more sense from a timing perspective. The Group Two Hardwicke entry may put a few off getting involved before the scratchings stage next week but it would be unlike connections to take the softer approach if bringing her over, and now looks an opportune time to take on Stradivarius after his one-length comeback success over the 108-rated Ocean Wind in the Sagaro.

ALL UK & Ireland replays - watch for free

Aidan O’Brien has won the Coventry Stakes a record nine times so it’s fairly obvious that trying to identify the number one from Ballydoyle nice and early puts punters in the box seat when it comes to this Group Two juvenile contest. The entries aren’t made yet which muddies the water a bit but there are plenty of firms betting on it and KING OF BAVARIA looks like he’s being underestimated a touch at this stage. He didn’t run in the past week – in fact he’s only raced once and that debut came a little earlier in the month – but his form was given a nice weekend boost as the second and fourth from the Naas maiden O’Brien’s colt won, namely Silver Surfer and Andreas Vesalius, finished second and first respectively in Sunday’s five-furlong Coolmore Stud Calyx Race back at Naas. On top of that, the Jim Bolger-trained Celtic Times, who was third in the maiden won by King Of Bavaria having also had the benefit of a previous outing at Navan in April, came out to win a Leopardstown maiden last Friday from the highly-regarded newcomer Moon Beans (9/4 fav), the pair pulling almost five lengths clear of the third. No doubt King Of Bavaria will be given options at Royal Ascot when the entries are made but he’s not eligible for the Chesham and I’d be surprised if he were streetwise enough for the Norfolk, stable companion Cadamosto (also a son of No Nay Never) arguably looking a more natural fit to stick at the minimum trip for now. By contrast, King Of Bavaria is a bit big and gawky, but he clearly has a massive engine and appears bound to improve for six furlongs, as well as the prospect of better ground in the summer. Double-figure prices about him look quite tempting.

Timeform £10 free offer