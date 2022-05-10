Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Lusail storms home to win the Gimcrack
Lusail storms home to win the Gimcrack

Royal Ascot preview: Lusail set to run in St James's Palace

By Adam Morgan
13:09 · TUE May 10, 2022

Richard Hannon is thinking of keeping his 2000 Guineas sixth Lusail at a mile, with the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot his likely next destination.

A winner of both the July Stakes and the Gimcrack over six furlongs as a two-year-old, before finishing second to Perfect Power in the Greenham over seven furlongs on his first outing at three, the Mehmas colt was trying eight furlongs for the first time when running in the opening Classic of the season.

The step up in trip proved no problem for the three-year-old, who ran a creditable race and reversed Newbury form with Perfect Power, who was a length behind in seventh.

Lusail could have arguably finished fourth with a bit more luck in running and his fine performance at Newmarket is tempting his handler to stick at the mile distance for his next outing, which will be at Ascot’s summer showpiece.

“We’ve put him in the St James’s Palace Stakes, the six-furlong race (Commonwealth Cup) and the Jersey Stakes,” said Hannon. “It looked like he definitely got a mile at Newmarket, so you may well see him in the St James’s Palace. I thought he ran a super race in the Guineas, I was delighted with him. I doubt (he will run again), he’ll go straight there and at the moment it’s looking like the St James’s Palace Stakes.”

"Competing in the Premier League with Third Division money." | Racing Education | Buying The Dream

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING