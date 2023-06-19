It was a highly impressive success, looking professional enough to think being fast-tracked into this company just two weeks on from that debut success will hold no fears. It would come as no surprise to see her justify her lofty reputation/price tag and maintain her 100 per cent record here.

She showed her professionalism throughout, travelling powerfully in behind the pacesetters and taking over going best passing the two-furlong marker, shaken up approaching the final furlong and forging clear to score by 3¾ lengths from Rainyniteingeorgia.

Beautiful Diamond fetched £360,000 at the breeze up sales and was the subject of very positive reports from both trainer Karl Burke and bloodstock agent Richard Brown before her debut at Nottingham a fortnight ago.

Although a maximum field of 28 runners go to post in this year’s Queen Mary, it very much appears to be a case of quantity over quality.

Stablemate Got To Love A Grey has followed a rather more conventional route into the race. Having impressed with a strong finish when winning on debut at Nottingham, she followed up in good style in the Listed Marygate Stakes at York when accounting for stablemate Dorothy Lawrence by half a length. That filly has since been beaten again at the same level, but Got To Love A Grey very much appeals as the type to relish the stiff finish here and despite lacking the sparkling performances of some in the field, she isn’t to be underestimated.

The Jane Chapple-Hyam-trained Born To Rock boasts a very similar profile, being another breezer who created a deep impression when making a successful start at Yarmouth. Showing bright speed from the outset to lead from the outset, travelling strongly and quickening on request approaching the final furlong, clearing away to score by 4¼ lengths from Jiwin. That form hasn’t really worked out so far, but the visual impression this filly created suggests she is well worth a crack at this level.

Richard Fahey’s Midnight Affair was rather unfortunate to not finishing closer at the very least when chasing home Soprano at the Craven meeting, and she didn’t need to improve when landing the Hilary Needler at Beverley 11 days ago. She was produced to lead inside the final furlong and was nicely on top, but the bare level of form she achieved from an unlucky-in-running runner-up (Flora of Bermuda, who re-opposes here) means she will need to improve again. That said, she clearly possesses plenty of potential and may yet find the requisite improvement, while her trainer could hardly have been more bullish in the lead up to the race.

The William Haggas-trained Relief Rally has won both outings so far, accounting for the re-opposing Gaiden (who in turn finished third behind Got To Love A Grey at York) in a novice event at Windsor before following up in a conditions event at Salisbury next time.

She accounted for the re-opposing Juniper Berries that day, but that rival rather pulled her chance away, and a strongly-run race here would likely see her in a better light. It remains to be seen if Relief Rally can confirm that form, let alone prove good enough to make it a hat-trick of victories.

Of the American raiders, the George Weaver-trained Crimson Advocate is the most interesting. She was a bit unlucky not to finish closer on debut but duly made it second time lucky in a 5f stakes race at Gulfstream Park, soon to the fore and extending her advantage once pressed in the straight to run out an authoritative 3½ length winner. She shapes like one who will be well suited by the stiff five furlongs here and rates a fascinating contender.

Just the 26 runners line up in the concluding Windsor Castle Stakes.

Inquisitively from the Ollie Sangster yard caught the eye in no uncertain terms on his debut at Windsor. That came over 6f and he flashed bright speed along with another rival, still on the bridle over a furlong out. However, he was unable to sustain his effort into the final furlong and eventually had to settle for second place behind the well-backed albeit withdrawn Coventry Stakes contender Chief Mankato.

He has since been bought into by American owner Justin Casse and Jamie Spencer has been booked. Given that, it is hoped that he will not be dropped out on this occasion given the bright speed he displayed first time out. The horse he went along with out in front, Sky Wizard won next time out, as did the fourth placed Denruth Diamond. At likely big odds, Inquisitively appeals as the type to run a big race.

Johannes Brahams represents Ballydoyle, who has supplied the winner of this race three times since 2015. He hasn’t been seen since making a winning debut at the expense of Tourist in a 6f event at Naas in early May. That was over six weeks ago, and it’s little surprise he was given such a break given he was given a fairly hard ride for a debutante from this stable. Quite whether this step back to the minimum trip is what he wants remains to be seen, though it’s worth noting the horse he beat first time out was the same one who connections’ Coventry Stakes winner River Tiber accounted on his second run.

Barnwell Boy is another stepping back in distance, having made just about all when winning a 6f event at Goodwood on debut. However, it was speed and know-how that proved the key assets that day, and his pedigree certainly suggests the step back to five furlongs won’t be an inconvenience. His professionalism first time should stand him in good stead in this environment.

World of Darcy chased home stablemate and Norfolk Stakes favourite Elite Status in the Listed National Stakes, not having the speed or quality of that rival but sticking to his task well to run on and take second. He was also strong at the finish when making a winning start at Pontefract, and he will likely be finishing stronger than most here.

Hugo Palmer’s Hackman finished one place behind World of Darcy in the National Stakes at Sandown. In contrast, he helped push the pace and, unlike one or two others, hung around to fill the frame. He has shown a solid level of form so far rather than looking progressive and ought to run his race once again without quite being good enough.

The Alice Haynes-trained Maximum Impact followed up his 12-length debut win at Leicester with a hard-fought victory in a conditions event over this course and distance last month, seeing off the re-opposing Action Point by 2¼ lengths. He showed a decent level of form that day and looks the type to be well served by a strongly-run race at this trip, as opposed to the small field, tactical nature of his last outing. While one or two others arguably bring more potential to the table, he ought to run his race.

Kevin Ryan’s Sergeant Wilko went down narrowly on debut at Musselburgh in April having looked the winner for a long way, but he made no mistake when landing a 5f maiden at Thirsk a fortnight later. He made all and travelled best, responding well for pressure throughout the final furlong to see off all comers. That form has proven solid and the time was a good one, so a big run from Sergeant Wilko at likely decent odds is very much anticipated.

The Jack Jones-trained Up The Manor is by leading first-season sire Soldier’s Call and made a winning start to his career in a 5f novice event at Doncaster last month. He had to overcome inexperience and finished off strongly to reel in Sankari by a length. For all the bare level he achieved that day leaves him well short, he appeals as the type to improve a good chunk for that initial outing and could outrun his odds for his rookie handler.

One other once-raced debut winner to mention is the Phil Makin-trained Ganesha. The son of Showcasing made a winning start in a 5f maiden at Hamilton three weeks ago, off the bridle sooner than most but working his way through greenness and finishing with a flourish to score by half a length from Swordplay. Both the runner-up and fifth won next time out, and Ganesha is bound to improve plenty himself for that initial experience. His handler sent out Muker to finish a good third in the 2020 running of this race, and a bold showing from his representative this time around would come as no surprise whatsoever.