Two-Year-Old Guide author Dan Briden has a couple of big-priced horses on his shortlist for the Coventry Stakes.

The 2023 Coventry Stakes looks a typically fascinating renewal, which again brings together the usual assortment of impressive maiden/novice winners open to significant improvement and those that have already achieved a useful level of form. The market is dominated by a trio of unbeaten colts, namely dual scorers Givemethebeatboys and River Tiber and wide-margin debut winner Asadna. The merits of all three have been well established by now. Givemethebeatboys did well to win first time out before coming out on top in a three-way photo in the Marble Hill Stakes at the Curragh, with one of his vanquished foes being Noche Magica (more of him later in the week). He bids to emulate the likes of Power (2011) and Caravaggio (2016) in winning the Group 3 contest en route to glory here. For all he stands up in terms of form and time, he’s been afforded the opportunity to showcase his talents whereas as the majority of his rivals have not.

River Tiber was visually impressive when storming 10 lengths clear of what has subsequently revealed itself to be an ordinary bunch on his debut at Navan. He followed up in a 5f event at Navan where he quite clearly won in spite of the drop in distance rather because of it - showing a good attitude to rally for pressure and win going away by 2½ lengths from Tourist. Having won over all but 6f on debut (5.8f to be precise), it is clear the stiff six furlongs he tackles here will suit him well. It is almost always notable when Ballydoyle opt to fire just one bullet in a race such as this. Asadna arrives here off the back of a much-discussed 12-length debut success in a 6f event at Ripon. The clock firmly backed that up, and Ripon has been a track that has produced its fair share of subsequent Group-race winners, with recent Norfolk Stakes victors A’Ali and The Ridler having both contested races there while going a little further back. None of that will ensure Asanda wins himself, but it illustrates that the location of a horse’s debut doesn’t preclude them from big-race glory at this meeting. He actually arrives here with a strikingly similar profile to last year’s winner Bradsell e.g. a breeze up buy who won in stylish fashion first time out whilst clocking an excellent time. With regards that time he clocked; I just wonder how much his breeze up background facilitated such a performance first time out. It could just be he’s that good anyway, but his failure to travel throughout the early part of that race at Ripon would likely leave him in trouble here were he take a while to slip into gear once again. Meanwhile, Bobsleigh arrives here bidding for a hat-trick of victories and to follow in the footsteps of Buratino and make it a Woodcote Stakes/Coventry Stakes double. Buratino was actually the exception rather than the rule in that regard, but Bobsleigh seemed very well suited by the sixth furlong and a strong pace to run into when scoring at Epsom last time. Both victories so far have been gained at downhill/speed based tracks (debut win came at Brighton), so this stiffer test provides him with a different challenge. Haatem may well have given Bobsleigh more of a race had he broken on terms at Epsom. He caught the eye when staying on strongly to finish third on debut at Goodwood before winning an ordinary event by 6 lengths at Bath next time. He completely blew the start in the Woodcote and ran into traffic when attempting to recover the situation inside the final two furlongs, unable to stretch out fully and having a lot more to give. To what degree the strong pace flattered him (and indeed Bobsleigh) remains to be seen, but Haatem does have an air of unfinished business about him. There are a clutch of once-raced winners in the field to add further intrigue to the puzzle. Adrian Murray’s Bucanero Fuerte won the opening two-year-old race of the season at the Curragh back in March. A €165,000 purchase, he’s a full brother to two talented performers and himself looked above-average when dispatching his rivals without his jockey needing to go for everything, coming home 2¾ lengths clear of Sturlasson. That came on heavy ground (bred to handle it better than most) and he hasn’t been seen again since, missing an engagement in the Listed First Flier Stakes on May 1. The extra furlong here should suit well and he’s the choice of Kevin Stott out of the Amo Racing trio, but he remains his stable’s only winner in 2023 and that lengthy absence allied with totally different ground conditions makes him a risky enough proposition.