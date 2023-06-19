Two-Year-Old Guide author Dan Briden has a couple of big-priced horses on his shortlist for the Coventry Stakes.
The 2023 Coventry Stakes looks a typically fascinating renewal, which again brings together the usual assortment of impressive maiden/novice winners open to significant improvement and those that have already achieved a useful level of form.
The market is dominated by a trio of unbeaten colts, namely dual scorers Givemethebeatboys and River Tiber and wide-margin debut winner Asadna.
The merits of all three have been well established by now. Givemethebeatboys did well to win first time out before coming out on top in a three-way photo in the Marble Hill Stakes at the Curragh, with one of his vanquished foes being Noche Magica (more of him later in the week). He bids to emulate the likes of Power (2011) and Caravaggio (2016) in winning the Group 3 contest en route to glory here. For all he stands up in terms of form and time, he’s been afforded the opportunity to showcase his talents whereas as the majority of his rivals have not.
River Tiber was visually impressive when storming 10 lengths clear of what has subsequently revealed itself to be an ordinary bunch on his debut at Navan. He followed up in a 5f event at Navan where he quite clearly won in spite of the drop in distance rather because of it - showing a good attitude to rally for pressure and win going away by 2½ lengths from Tourist. Having won over all but 6f on debut (5.8f to be precise), it is clear the stiff six furlongs he tackles here will suit him well. It is almost always notable when Ballydoyle opt to fire just one bullet in a race such as this.
Asadna arrives here off the back of a much-discussed 12-length debut success in a 6f event at Ripon. The clock firmly backed that up, and Ripon has been a track that has produced its fair share of subsequent Group-race winners, with recent Norfolk Stakes victors A’Ali and The Ridler having both contested races there while going a little further back. None of that will ensure Asanda wins himself, but it illustrates that the location of a horse’s debut doesn’t preclude them from big-race glory at this meeting. He actually arrives here with a strikingly similar profile to last year’s winner Bradsell e.g. a breeze up buy who won in stylish fashion first time out whilst clocking an excellent time.
With regards that time he clocked; I just wonder how much his breeze up background facilitated such a performance first time out. It could just be he’s that good anyway, but his failure to travel throughout the early part of that race at Ripon would likely leave him in trouble here were he take a while to slip into gear once again.
Meanwhile, Bobsleigh arrives here bidding for a hat-trick of victories and to follow in the footsteps of Buratino and make it a Woodcote Stakes/Coventry Stakes double. Buratino was actually the exception rather than the rule in that regard, but Bobsleigh seemed very well suited by the sixth furlong and a strong pace to run into when scoring at Epsom last time. Both victories so far have been gained at downhill/speed based tracks (debut win came at Brighton), so this stiffer test provides him with a different challenge.
Haatem may well have given Bobsleigh more of a race had he broken on terms at Epsom. He caught the eye when staying on strongly to finish third on debut at Goodwood before winning an ordinary event by 6 lengths at Bath next time. He completely blew the start in the Woodcote and ran into traffic when attempting to recover the situation inside the final two furlongs, unable to stretch out fully and having a lot more to give. To what degree the strong pace flattered him (and indeed Bobsleigh) remains to be seen, but Haatem does have an air of unfinished business about him.
There are a clutch of once-raced winners in the field to add further intrigue to the puzzle.
Adrian Murray’s Bucanero Fuerte won the opening two-year-old race of the season at the Curragh back in March. A €165,000 purchase, he’s a full brother to two talented performers and himself looked above-average when dispatching his rivals without his jockey needing to go for everything, coming home 2¾ lengths clear of Sturlasson. That came on heavy ground (bred to handle it better than most) and he hasn’t been seen again since, missing an engagement in the Listed First Flier Stakes on May 1. The extra furlong here should suit well and he’s the choice of Kevin Stott out of the Amo Racing trio, but he remains his stable’s only winner in 2023 and that lengthy absence allied with totally different ground conditions makes him a risky enough proposition.
Wesley Ward is famed for his raids on Ascot with his juvenile brigade, but the American has yet to crack the Coventry Stakes so far. This year he sends out Fandom, who is GB-bred and out of a half-sister to last year’s Cheveley Park Stakes winner Lezoo. He made an emphatic winning debut in a 5.5f at Keeneland back in April, making all and coming home 6¾ lengths clear of Blast Furnace. That race is yet to produce a winner and his trainer’s history here means there’s little juice in his price. It almost goes without saying that making all here will prove an entirely different proposition, too.
Archie Watson won this 12 months ago with once-raced colt Bradsell for owners Victorious Racing & Fawzi Nass under Hollie Doyle. They return this year with another once-raced debut winner in the shape of Army Ethos. He is a son of Shalaa who justified favouritism in a six-runner 6f maiden at Ayr last month, though did so by virtue of being more clued up than the majority of his rivals. He quickened on command and won well, but he will do well to emulate both Bradsell and indeed The Wow Signal, who won at Ayr on debut before landing the 2014 renewal of this race.
Flag of St George finished fourth in a hot 5f event at the Newmarket Craven meeting on debut back in April, and he duly did his bit for the form when landing a 6f maiden back there the following month. He ultimately won with something in hand but had work harder than looked likely when coasting into contention two furlongs out, his greenness still in evidence. For all that was nothing more than an ordinary event for the track, Flag of St George looks to be learning all the while and, of the rank outsiders, he could outrun his dismissive odds.
However, the two once-raced winners in the field that make most appeal are Chief Mankato and Emperor’s Son.
The Charlie Hills-trained Chief Mankato is a son of 2017 Norfolk Stakes winner Sioux Nation who made a winning start to his career in a 6f novice event at Windsor three weeks ago. A couple of the field broke loose and set a cracking pace, with Chief Mankato the only one of those in behind able to go with them and them overhaul that pair, doing so close home to score by ¾ length from Inquisitively (more on him tomorrow with regards the Windsor Castle).
Also out of a daughter of the 2013 winner of this race, War Command, this colt is certainly bred for success at this meeting if nothing else, but that debut performance did suggest he was a colt of some potential. Both the third and fourth won next time out and for all this represents a far bigger challenge, a big run from Chief Mankato would come as no surprise.
Emperor’s Son was the subject of bullish words from trainer Richard Fahey ahead of his debut success in a 5f novice event at Carlisle 18 days ago (easy-to-back 11/2 chance).
Broadsided by another rival coming out of the stalls, he travelled comfortably in behind the pacesetting favourite Kylian. He challenged wide approaching the final furlong, towering over his rival as the duelled before moving by close home without his rider having to go for absolutely everything, scoring by a neck.
The bare facts don’t really do Emperor’s Son justice, with the 5f trip clearly a minimum for him yet still able to come nicely clear with a speedy rival who had the benefit of a previous outing and very much gained first run on him that day. This clearly represents a huge rise in class little more than a fortnight on from his debut outing, but Emperor’s Son looks to possess a good amount of raw ability and is taken to improve enough to take a hand at the finish.
In conclusion, the trio at the head of the market deserve to be there, with River Tiber a thoroughly worthy favourite. However, both Chief Mankato and Emperor’s Son appeal most of those at longer prices, while Flag of St George and Haatem are two others who may outrun their dismissive odds.