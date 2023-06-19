Royal Ascot preview: Dan Briden on the Albany Stakes

This year’s renewal of the Albany Stakes looks more about potential than form achieved at this stage. It brings together some of the more impressive maiden/novice winners of recent weeks.

The form horse is the Donnacha O’Brien-trained Porta Fortuna. The daughter of Caravaggio made a winning start to her career in a 5f event at the Curragh in April, and she followed up with victory in a Group 3 at Naas. She travelled best and quickened to the lead nicely before being closed down by the re-opposing Navassa Island, scoring by a neck at the line.

Navassa Island was a 240,000gns breeze up purchase who ran a huge first race in that Group 3 at Naas. For all it would be disingenuous to forget the fact she would’ve been better educated than most newcomers, it was still a huge effort from this filly, all the more so considering she didn’t enjoy the smoothest of passages before finishing strongly. There ought not to be much between the pair on this occasion, with Navassa Island entitled to improve for that initial outing under Rules.

Simon and Ed Crisford’s Carla’s Way was another costly breeze up purchase to make a deep first impression when landing a 6.5f fillies’ maiden at Doncaster three weeks ago. Despite taking a fierce grip early, she was allowed to stride on and travelled strongly, ridden over a furlong out and responding well to score by 2½ lengths from Star of Mystery.

It was a highly impressive debut success, while again acknowledging she was entitled to be more clued up than the average newcomer given her breezing background. However, the fact she saw things out so well given her early exuberance was impressive, while the runner-up has since bolted in by 11 lengths at Haydock. The step back to six furlongs won’t be any sort of issue for her given the speed she showed on debut/the stiff nature of this track, and she must go close granted any semblance of improvement.

The George Boughey-trained Soprano made a winning start to her career in a 5f contest at Newmarket’s Craven meeting back in April. She raced enthusiastically close up and led approaching the final furlong, keeping on well to see off the unlucky-in-running Midnight Affair (ninth in the Queen Mary on Wednesday).

It is fair to say one or two in behind shaped better than this filly, and she will need find a fair amount of improvement to maintain her unbeaten record here. However, she has been given time since that debut run by her trainer, who reports her to have strengthened well. The sixth furlong may also elicit some improvement, but others still make more appeal overall.

Roger Varian has won this race twice in recent years and saddles Jabaara this time around. She made a winning start to her career in the same 6f race at Newmarket that the yard’s 2019 winner Daahyeh won first time out. However, it wasn’t plain sailing. She had to switch out from behind rivals just as the race began to take shape, picking up strongly inside the final furlong to lead close home and win going away by ¾ length from Miss Roberts.

For all the form and overall time were nothing out of the ordinary, it was to Jabaara’s credit that she was able to win at all in what was steadily-run affair, overcoming traffic problems to come out on top with something to spare at the line. She clearly has an awful lot of ability and is taken to maintain her 100 per cent record here and supply the yard with a third winner of the race.

Aidan O’Brien’s Matrika made a winning debut in a 6f fillies’ maiden at the Curragh, off the bridle sooner than most but leading approaching the final furlong and always doing enough to score by ¾ length from Grand Job. It was little surprise that her trainer reported afterwards she can be lazy at home (had been declared in blinkers but didn’t wear them), but it’s clear the ability is very much there. No surprise to see her involved in the finish as she attempts to emulate half-brother The Wow Signal and land a juvenile contest at this meeting. The stiff nature of this track should suit her well.

The second string from the Donnacha O’Brien is Do It With Style. She was well touted ahead of her winning debut in a 6f race at the Curragh in early May, restrained into rear until making good progress down the outer from the two-furlong marker, staying on strongly to lead close home and deny Ocean Baroque by a length.

For all the race has produced a couple of winners, the overall level of form achieved looked nothing more than fair. However, Do It With Style did very well to make up the ground she did to score, doing so quickly, and she shouldn’t be underestimated by any means as she tackles Group company.