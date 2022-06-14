From history at the Breeders’ Cup to Hong Kong glory and domination in Saudi and Dubai. The ever-increasing influence that Japan exerts at the world’s biggest racing events comes under the spotlight again when Shahryar steps out on Wednesday at Ascot and his clash with Bay Bridge in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes looms large among the day two Royal Rumbles.

Japanese precision v Old School Sir Stoute Does it concern you that Britain supplies a measly two runners for one of its most significant races of the year? It probably should but this year’s Prince of Wales’s is more than a two-horse affair as there is only 3lb between all five runners on BHA figures. The lack of a proven front runner adds further intrigue and the duel between the new power and the old maestro is the key angle. Japan saddled two winners at the BC and HKIR followed by four on Saudi Cup day and a famous five on the Dubai World Cup card. Those are remarkable numbers by any standards and SHAHRYAR will tick another historic box if he follows up his Sheema Classic success by becoming the first Japanese horse to win at the Royal meeting. There’s no question he’s a high-class colt. He showed as much by winning the Japanese Derby and finishing third in Contrail’s Japan Cup last year and his narrow Sheema success shows that he’s as good as ever. Still, it’s true to say that Shahryar was perfectly positioned in a tactical race over a mile and a half at Meydan. Whether he can be fully effective in a similar affair back at ten furlongs remains to be seen and, despite the short odds, BAY BRIDGE gets the vote. Stoute’s ability to turn good three-year-olds into exceptional older horses is tried and tested over decades and BAY BRIDGE looked a perfect example when making the good-class Mostadhaf and Addeybb look second rate in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes. Bay Bridge unleashed a new aspect to his game at Sandown with a potent turn of foot and that weapon could be the thing that continues a golden summer for 76-year-old Sir Stoute. Verdict: Arise Sir Stoute

American pace v Yorkshire precocity The name of Wesley A. Ward runs like a golden thread through the recent history of the Queen Mary with four winners - Jealous Again, Acapulco, Lady Aurelia and Campanelle – and four seconds since 2009. Point and shoot are the usual tactics and LOVE REIGNS is this year’s model after looking a real speedball with a runaway Keeneland debut win. Summer ground is usually a plus for Ward runners but the Yorkies head south with a handful of dangers and Daniel Tudhope’s thoughts on the challenge would be well worth hearing. Tudhope produced David O’Meara’s MARIA BRANWELL with a powerful run to master the useful Crispy Cat in Sandown’s National Stakes and the softly-spoken Scot was also at the controls when DRAMATISED bolted up on her Newmarket debut for Karl Burke. Both fillies have earned their place in a field rammed with unknown quantities but it’s worth noting the Timeform view that Dramatised recorded “an outstanding timefigure for a first-time out filly” at HQ. The beaten horses have franked the form and, in a year when Burke is loaded with useful youngsters, Dramatised can give the US raider all the trouble she can handle. Verdict: Dramatised to give Tudhope plenty to shout about

Saffron Beach v A 5lb Penalty There doesn’t seem much rhyme or reason to the penalty structure for a couple of Ascot’s G2 races. Take Hurricane Lane and Saffron Beach, for example. The former goes unpenalised for two Classic wins and a Grand Prix de Paris romp in Saturday’s Hardwicke, whereas the latter shoulders a 5lb penalty for her Sun Chariot success under William Buick in Wednesday’s Duke of Cambridge. Jane Chapple-Hyam is entitled to feel puzzled as to why her stable star gives weight to her 1000 Guineas conqueror Mother Earth, for example, but SAFFRON BEACH has thrived since last spring and followed her commanding Sun Chariot win with a solid fourth behind high-class males at Meydan in March. Haggas supplies a potential danger in Epsom winner BASHKIROVA, while MOTHER EARTH gets cheekpieces for the first time as she bids to shrug off a lethargic Lockinge run, but Saffron Beach is the sort of strong-running trier who could thrive at Ascot. The penalty is a nuisance, no question, but it won’t stop her giving it a right go with Buick back aboard. Verdict: Saffron to spice things up despite penalty