The six-year-old, owned by Mick and Janice Mariscotti, was purchased at Book 1 of the 2018 Tattersalls October Yearling Sale for 50,000 guineas by his trainer from Rockfield Farm and was highly progressive last season, winning the Ascot Stakes at the Royal meeting, the Listed Coral Marathon at Sandown and the Group Two Doncaster Stakes.

Some point to potentially vastly different underfoot conditions counting against his charge but Balding told Tattersalls: “The St James’s Palace is the intended target. Chances are he is going to have to encounter some faster ground at some stage. I haven’t got a concern myself; it was quite fast when he won at York and I think at Ascot, the round track there should really play to his strengths, we’re looking forward to it.”

The son of Frankel, who was purchased by Juddmonte at the Tattersalls December Foal Sale for 550,000 guineas, gave Frankie Dettori a winning farewell ride in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas and faces a mouthwatering clash with Paddington, successful in the Irish equivalent, in Berkshire.

He looked to be on top form when winning the Group Three Sagaro Stakes at Ascot last month on his seasonal reappearance.

Balding said: “He’s a bit of a star, he wasn’t an expensive yearling. He has been a pleasant surprise from day one in everything he’s done. He looked stone cold useless as a two-year-old to be honest. He could hardly get up to the top of the gallop and just improved and improved.

He had improved with racing but had a setback at the beginning of his four-year-old career. He missed a lot and the way he’s come back is an absolute tribute to his steel. He’s just a fabulous horse to train and I thought he was very impressive in the Sagaro Stakes.

“If he can produce that sort of a performance at Ascot on Gold Cup Day then he’s got to be a player.”

The son of Mastercraftsman has appeared to show a lot of versatility when it comes to both ground conditions and style of running. Balding added: “He seems so versatile in terms of the way the race could be run and in terms of the ground, so we’re relaxed about it. If we can just get him there in his best health, he’s got to have a chance.”

When asked if Coltrane could be at his very best this season Balding said: “I think the last run [Group 3 Sagaro Stakes] suggests he is better than ever. I thought he was very impressive. He put in a similar performance at Sandown last year where he looked very good, and we were just thrilled with the way he won at Ascot.

“It was obvious that we didn’t need to be running again before the Gold Cup because there’s a busy time after that as well so hopefully, if we can get him there in the same form, he should have a great chance.”