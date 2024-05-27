Sporting Life
Kerdos (centre) lands the Temple Stakes
Kerdos (centre) lands the Temple Stakes

Royal Ascot next stop for Temple Stakes winner Kerdos

By Nick Robson
15:28 · MON May 27, 2024

Clive Cox was delighted with the victory of Kerdos in the Temple Stakes at Haydock, his third win in the Group Two in what was definitely a family affair.

Cox and owner Alan Spence had already won the Temple twice with Profitable in 2016 and Priceless a year later.

Kerdos, who Spence owns with John Connolly, is by Profitable and out of a mare whose dam is a half-sister to Priceless.

“I was really pleased but it was no surprise, we always believed he could perform at this level, especially after the way he won the Beverley Bullet last year,” said Cox.

“He’s a horse that normally takes a couple of runs to get into full flight and I was really pleased that he managed in that ground, but it shows he’s versatile as it was very quick when he won the Beverley Bullet, so we were very happy.

“He wasn’t beaten far in the Abbaye last season and I’m just delighted that he’s hit his stride at this time of year, with some very nice races to get excited about.

Check out why Ben Linfoot feels Kerdos is a bet for Royal Ascot

Ben Linfoot

“What nobody picked up on on Saturday was his dam is out of a half-sister to Priceless and he’s by Profitable, so he really is the glue of our previous Temple winners, which was very nice.

“Most definitely it will be the King Charles III (Stakes at Royal Ascot) now and we’ll sleep easy knowing he has won on both types of ground, which is always a relief.

“I’m pleased that we will be heading there with two realistic chances, with Diligent Harry in great form as well.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

