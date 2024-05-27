Royal Ascot next stop for Temple Stakes winner Kerdos

Cox and owner Alan Spence had already won the Temple twice with Profitable in 2016 and Priceless a year later.

Kerdos, who Spence owns with John Connolly, is by Profitable and out of a mare whose dam is a half-sister to Priceless.

“I was really pleased but it was no surprise, we always believed he could perform at this level, especially after the way he won the Beverley Bullet last year,” said Cox.

“He’s a horse that normally takes a couple of runs to get into full flight and I was really pleased that he managed in that ground, but it shows he’s versatile as it was very quick when he won the Beverley Bullet, so we were very happy.

“He wasn’t beaten far in the Abbaye last season and I’m just delighted that he’s hit his stride at this time of year, with some very nice races to get excited about.