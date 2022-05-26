Owned by Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum, Maljoom landed the Group Two Mehl-Mulhens-Rennen at Cologne on Sunday, giving his Newmarket handler a third German Guineas success.

The son of Caravaggio was making on his third start, having made his debut just two months ago, yet after scoring at Doncaster and following up at Kempton, he maintained his unbeaten run under Steve Donohoe.

Things did not go according to plan in the early stages of the mile contest, as Maljoom fluffed his lines coming out of the stalls.

Yet once he found his stride, Maljoom easily mowed down Rocchigiani, finding a good turn of foot to overhaul the Peter Schiergen-trained colt inside the final furlong.