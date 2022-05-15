Stradivarius was not the only stayer to have piqued King’s interest on Friday, with Adian O’Brien’s Kyprios powering to a 14-length victory in the mile-and-three-quarter Saval Beg Stakes at Leopardstown.

Last season’s Prix du Cadran winner was a Knavesmire absentee because of the fast conditions, as eight-year-old entire Stradivarius galloped to into the history books, winning an 18th European Group race and surpassing Cirrus Des Aigles.

John and Thady Gosden seek a fourth Gold Cup with the gallant Stradivarius, who was has joined dual Group One winner Trueshan at the head of the market.

Having had just one run this season, taking the Listed Further Flight Stakes at Nottingham early last month, King was hoping to get another run into six-year-old Trueshan before the June 16 Gold Cup, although he admitted he was hoping the current dry spell would break.

King said: “Stradivarius produced a great performance – he was awesome. It was lovely to see. We just called it (not going to York) on Wednesday morning, as we thought by Friday the ground was going to be too quick. So, I didn’t really want to send them up there and not run him. I’m thrilled for Stradivarius. It was a great, wonderful performance again. We will just regroup and have a quiet couple of days.

“Sandown’s Henry II Stakes is a possibility a week on Thursday, but if we have to wait for Ascot, we will. This weather has got to break sooner or later, hasn’t it? It has been so long since we had decent rain. So, we’ll train him for Sandown and if that’s not going to happen, we will train him for Ascot. It is not a major issue if he doesn’t go there. I’m a bit more relaxed with it all the way through.”

King was similarly impressed by young pretender Kyprios and added: “It was wonderful to see Stradivarius run so well, but Aidan’s horse did awfully well as well, so it is all building up. And we’re looking forward to it.”