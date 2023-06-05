Just half a length separated the pair at Newmarket last month, with the Dermot Weld-trained Tahiyra subsequently landing the Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh at the end of May.

Both Tahiyra and the Saeed bin Suroor-trained Mawj are reported to be on course for the Coronation Stakes at Ascot on June 23, although conditions could be very different from the soft ground they encountered at Newmarket.

With Tahiyra yet to run on ground quicker than good, Weld will be keeping a careful eye on the Ascot going.

He said: “She came out of the Guineas well. It was a little bit quick to run her back after the English Guineas, but she’s taken it well and at the moment we’re all set for the Coronation.

“We’ll play it by ear with the weather. We’d hope that they’d water it well, it’s very dry, quick ground but it was lovely ground at the Curragh. She’s got a wonderful turn of pace. She’s in good order and the current plan is that we’re all set for the Coronation.”