“He’s come out of the Guineas very well,” said Tom Pennington, racing and operations manager for owners Amo Racing.

Connections felt the ground was against him in the Classic and are looking forward to taking on the winner again on the opening day of the Royal meeting (June 20).

The Karl Burke-trained Kodiac colt won the Craven Stakes on his seasonal debut and first start for the yard, having been trained by Michael O'Callaghan in Ireland at two, before finishing down the field behind Chaldean in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas back at Newmarket last month.

“The ground probably didn’t play to his strengths at Newmarket. We’ve always said he is not a soft ground horse and it was decent ground when he won the Craven.

“He’s in decent form and is working well, Karl is happy with him, and it is all systems go for the St James’s Palace at Royal Ascot.

“Quick ground round a bend should see him at his best, he’s a nice horse and you don’t do what he did in the Craven without being a nice horse. I think getting on better ground will see him replicate what he did at Newmarket in the Craven.

“You can’t knock his form and his only disappointing run before the Guineas was when he was second to Chaldean at Doncaster last season. The ground was hock deep that day as well and he’s just not as effective on that sort of ground. He’s much better on a sound surface.”

Indestructible is a 40/1 chance with Paddy Power and Betfair for the St James's Palace.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org