The Jean-Claude Rouget trained Erevann will not take up his engagement in Tuesday's Queen Anne Stakes, with the training stating he'll be rerouted.

Winner of last season's Qatar Prix Daniel Wildenstein at Longchamp on Arc weekend, the four-year-old Erevann had been general third-favourite for the day-one highlight at the Royal meeting, but his trainer told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast that he will not be in the line-up.

BREAKING:



EREVANN, third in betting for the Queen Anne @ascot will NOT run, according to trainer Jean-Claude Rouget this morning.



“I am not coming. We wait for something else,” said the trainer.



— Nick Luck (@nickluck) June 14, 2023

With Erevann taken out of the antepost lists, bookmakers have consequently clipped market leaders Modern Games (Charlie Appleby) and Inspiral (John & Thady Gosden), with Sky Bet going 13/8 and 7/4 respectively about the top two. Modern Games' stablemate Native Trail has also shortened on the back of the news and is into 9/2, while Richard Hannon's Chindit was cut to 12/1 and the next two in the market are Mutasaabeq (Charlie Hills) and Jadoomi (Simon & Ed Crisford), both available at 16/1.