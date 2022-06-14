Clearpoint has been ruled out of Thursday's Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot.
Richard Fahey's charge had been a leading fancy for the Group Two contest, won by stablemate Perfect Power last season, but has suffered a small setback.
The son of Ardad looked an exciting prospect when winning on debut at Ayr last month.
