Richard Fahey: Trained 3000th winner
Richard Fahey - star misses Ascot

Royal Ascot news: Clearpoint ruled out of Norfolk

By David Ord
09:31 · TUE June 14, 2022

Clearpoint has been ruled out of Thursday's Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Richard Fahey's charge had been a leading fancy for the Group Two contest, won by stablemate Perfect Power last season, but has suffered a small setback.

The son of Ardad looked an exciting prospect when winning on debut at Ayr last month.

Royal Ascot 2022 | Johnny Murtagh Exclusive

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

