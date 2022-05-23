Sporting Life
Ronan Whelan all smiles on A Case Of You
Ronan Whelan all smiles on A Case Of You

Royal Ascot news: A Case Of You expected to improve

By Ashley Iveson
14:10 · MON May 23, 2022

Ado McGuinness is confident A Case Of You will raise his game at Royal Ascot after suffering defeat at the Curragh on Saturday.

A dual Group One winner having landed last season’s Prix de l’Abbaye at ParisLongchamp and the Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan in March, the four-year-old returned from two months off the track in the Group Two Greenlands Stakes over the weekend.

And while favourite-backers had their fingers burned with A Case Of You being beaten just over four lengths into third place by British raider Brad The Brief, McGuinness expects to see a sharper version of his stable star next month.

Reflecting on his Curragh performance, he said: “I was happy and think he’ll come on for the run. We had to let him down a bit after Dubai and a horse like him always sharpens up for a run. He had a penalty to carry, but I think it’s more down to the fact he’ll improve for the run, which he’s proven before. He’s sound and 100 per cent, so we’re all looking forward to Ascot.”

"Competing in the Premier League with Third Division money." | Racing Education | Buying The Dream

A Case Of You is entered in both the five-furlong King’s Stand and the Platinum Jubilee Stakes over six furlongs, with the latter the favoured option granted normal summer ground.

McGuinness added: “It will probably be the six-furlong race, but we’ll keep an eye on the weather and no decision will be made until we know what the weather and the ground is like. If it got very soft, well then we might turn back to five (furlongs). Who knows what the weather is going to be like? It’s very in and out here at the moment.”

