A dual Group One winner having landed last season’s Prix de l’Abbaye at ParisLongchamp and the Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan in March, the four-year-old returned from two months off the track in the Group Two Greenlands Stakes over the weekend.

And while favourite-backers had their fingers burned with A Case Of You being beaten just over four lengths into third place by British raider Brad The Brief, McGuinness expects to see a sharper version of his stable star next month.

Reflecting on his Curragh performance, he said: “I was happy and think he’ll come on for the run. We had to let him down a bit after Dubai and a horse like him always sharpens up for a run. He had a penalty to carry, but I think it’s more down to the fact he’ll improve for the run, which he’s proven before. He’s sound and 100 per cent, so we’re all looking forward to Ascot.”