The money has come for Aidan O'Brien's one-time Derby hope Newfoundland ahead of day three at Royal Ascot - check out all the main movers.
Royal Ascot
14:30 – Walbank 9/4 into 13/8
15:05 – Newfoundland 13/2 into 6/1
15:40 – History 15/2 into 7/1
16:20 – No movement taking into account Trueshan R4
17:00 – Wanees 11/1 into 6/1
17:35 – Reach For The Moon 8/13 into 2/5
18:10 – Montassib 5/1 into 4/1
14.30 Royal Ascot – Norfolk Stakes - MB if 2nd or 3rd
15.05 Royal Ascot – King George V Stakes – Paying 7 Places Instead of 4
15.40 Royal Ascot – Ribblesdale Stakes – Magical Lagoon & Sea Silk Road to finish 1-2 in any order Boost
16.20 Royal Ascot – Gold Cup – Paying 4 Places Instead of 3
17.00 Royal Ascot – Britannia Stakes NO OFFER (Charity Race)
17.35 Royal Ascot – Hampton Court Stakes – Finishing Order Top 2 Boost
18.10 Royal Ascot – Buckingham Palace Stakes – Paying 7 Places Instead of 4
16.20 Royal Ascot - Stradivarius To Win - WAS 2/1 NOW 3/1
Royal Ascot Feature Double - Kyprios (16.20) & Reach For The Moon (17.35) Both To Win WAS 9/4 NOW 11/4
Top Jockey:
Moore 5/4
Buick 6/4
Tudhope 7/1
Top Trainer:
Aidan O’Brien 6/4
Charlie Appleby 2/1
William Haggas 3/1
3.05 Newfoundland 15/2 from 8/1
4.20 Kyprios 5/4 from 6/4, Stradivarius 40/1 from 5/2
5.00 Wanees 13/2 from 15/2
5.35 Reach For The Moon 2/5 from 4/9
6.10 Montassib 7/2 from 9/2
Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: "Speculation continues around whether Her Majesty will attend the Royal extravaganza today and if she does and Reach For The Moon prevails in her famous colours, this horse will go down in the annals of racing history. He continues to be popular despite his now odds-on status and should he win, they probably won’t need to hold the singing around the bandstand afterwards as for the previous hour or so there’s little doubt racegoers will be furiously belting out a rousing chorus."
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.