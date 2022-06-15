We round up the main market movers on day two of Royal Ascot including a sustained gamble in the Hunt Cup.
Legend Of Dubai is one of the major gambles on day two of Royal Ascot, having been slashed to 5/1 from 8/1 ahead of the Royal Hunt Cup at 5.00.
The Roger Varian-trained colt has been kept fresh for his big summer target since recording an impressive victory on the Rowley Mile at Newmarket in April.
Aidan O'Brien's Little Big Bear is also proving very popular in the Windsor Castle Stakes, backed from 5/2 to 7/4, with Bay Bridge now odds-on at 10/11 (from 11/8) as he looks to open his Group One account in the Prince of Wales's Stakes.
14:30 – Love Reigns 11/4 from 3/1 & Primrose Ridge 40/1 from 66/1
15:05 – Al Qareem 8/1 from 10/1
15:40 – Bay Bridge 10/11 from 11/8
16:20 – Bashrikova 3/1 from 9/2
17:00 – Legend Of Dubai 5/1 from 8/1
17:35 – Little Big Bear 7/4 from 5/2
18:10 – Haziya 4/1 from 5/1 & Don’t Tell Claire 20/1 from 28/1
16.20 Royal Ascot – Duke Of Cambridge Stakes: Money Back As Cash if 2nd or 3rd
14.30 Royal Ascot – Queen Mary Stakes - Paying 7 places instead 3 if 18 or more run
15.05 Royal Ascot – Queen’s Vase - Paying 5 places instead 3 if 12 or more run
17.00 Royal Ascot – Royal Hunt Cup - Paying 8 places instead 4 if 22 or more run
17.35 Royal Ascot – Windsor Castle Stakes - Paying 6 places instead 3 if 16 or more run
18.10 Royal Ascot – Kensington Palace Stakes - Paying 5 places instead 4 if 16 or more run
15.40 Royal Ascot – Prince Of Wales Stakes – Bay Bridge To Win – WAS 1/1 NOW 5/4 (£20 MAX)
Royal Ascot Feature Double - Bay Bridge (15.40) & Mother Earth (16.20) Both To Win – Latest 7/1 Boost 8/1
Top Jockey Betting
Ryan Moore 4/6
Buick 2/1
Tudhope 6/1 (Leading Currently)
Jim Crowley 7/1
Frankie Dettori 8/1
10s BAR
Top Trainer Betting
Aidan O’Brien 6/4
Charlie Appleby 2/1
William Haggas 7/2
John & Thady Gosden 6/1
Andrew Balding 8/1
20s BAR
2.30 Love Reigns 11/4 from 3/1
3.05 Al Qareem 9/1 from 10/1
3.40 Bay Bridge 5/6 from 10/11
Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Bay Bridge was a revelation during his classic season and built on that to land the Brigadier Gerard Stakes in truly impressive fashion. Despite being odds-on he’s the one that punters want with trainer Sir Michael Stoute silencing any doubters that he may have had with his recent sensational Derby success."
4.20 Bashkirova 10/3 from 7/2
5.00 Legend Of Dubai 5/1 from 7/1
5.35 Little Big Bear 13/8 from 2/1
6.10 Spirit Of The Bay 10/1 from 11/1
