Legend Of Dubai is one of the major gambles on day two of Royal Ascot, having been slashed to 5/1 from 8/1 ahead of the Royal Hunt Cup at 5.00.

The Roger Varian-trained colt has been kept fresh for his big summer target since recording an impressive victory on the Rowley Mile at Newmarket in April.

Aidan O'Brien's Little Big Bear is also proving very popular in the Windsor Castle Stakes, backed from 5/2 to 7/4, with Bay Bridge now odds-on at 10/11 (from 11/8) as he looks to open his Group One account in the Prince of Wales's Stakes.

