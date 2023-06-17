But his name was missing from the six-day entries for that contest and with his handler keen to utilise the unbeaten colt’s proven speed, connections are considering a tilt at the seven-furlong Group Three which takes place on the Saturday of the summer showpiece.

It was thought the Shadwell-owned son of Lope De Vega would head up in distance at the Royal meeting, with the Hampton Court mooted as a possible option.

The Roger Varian-trained son of Lope De Vega downed Charlie Appleby’s Military Order amongst others over that trip in a red-hot Newmarket maiden in October – and confirmed the promise of that debut performance on his seasonal return when upped to a mile at Chelmsford, galloping to a professional six-length victory.

“We didn’t feel it was the right time to go up in trip,” said Varian.

“You will see him in the entries for the Jersey and he is probably a miler as things stand. But having only had two runs he doesn’t qualify for the Britannia and he wasn’t in the St James’s Palace.

“He looks promising and he’s not short of pace and that is why we were reluctant to go 10 furlongs straight away with him. If he is a miler I think you get a kinder experience dropping back a furlong rather than racing over too far. Only time will tell if that is the right decision or not, but if he runs at Ascot it will be in the Jersey.

“You will see him entered for the race on Monday morning, but we’re still nine days away from the race and that is quite a long time in a horse’s life and a lot can change. I wouldn’t say it’s quite confirmed, but is possible you could see him in the Jersey.”

Meanwhile, The Platinum Queen will not be seen until next month at the earliest following a disappointing return at Haydock in the Temple Stakes.

Last year’s Prix de l’Abbaye winner did hold an entry for the King’s Stand Stakes on the opening day of the Royal meeting, but will be given all the time she needs following her lacklustre display on debut for the Carlburg Stables handler.

Varian continued: “She’s fine, she obviously didn’t run very well at Haydock and the feeling is for whatever reason she needs a bit of time to get her racing head and her racing body back to where it needs to be.

“She might run in July, but she won’t run again in June.”

More from Sporting Life

