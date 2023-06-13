Inspiral limbered up for her return to action in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot on Tuesday with a spin on Newmarket’s July Course.

Partnered by Frankie Dettori, the daughter of Frankel, who will bid to secure the fourth Group One success of her career in the mile prize at the Berkshire track, finished comfortably ahead of her work companion following the conclusion of the exercise. Gosden said: “We have been very happy with her recently and she enjoyed her work there. It was nice to get her back on the track. A racecourse gallop was part of the plan and it is a big help heading into Royal Ascot without having had a run. She has taken her time to come to hand. We had a cold wet spring then we had a lot of cold, dry weather with winds from the north east off the North Sea. A lot of these fillies just haven’t flourished that is all.” It will be the second year running that Inspiral will make her seasonal re-appearance at the Royal meeting having made a triumphant return in the Coronation Stakes 12 months ago.

ROYAL ASCOT PREVIEW - Royal Ascot tips from Fran Berry, Frank Hickey and Billy Nash!