Inspiral limbered up for her return to action in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot on Tuesday with a spin on Newmarket’s July Course.
Partnered by Frankie Dettori, the daughter of Frankel, who will bid to secure the fourth Group One success of her career in the mile prize at the Berkshire track, finished comfortably ahead of her work companion following the conclusion of the exercise.
Gosden said: “We have been very happy with her recently and she enjoyed her work there. It was nice to get her back on the track. A racecourse gallop was part of the plan and it is a big help heading into Royal Ascot without having had a run. She has taken her time to come to hand. We had a cold wet spring then we had a lot of cold, dry weather with winds from the north east off the North Sea. A lot of these fillies just haven’t flourished that is all.”
It will be the second year running that Inspiral will make her seasonal re-appearance at the Royal meeting having made a triumphant return in the Coronation Stakes 12 months ago.
However, Gosden has acknowledged that Inspiral faces what he believes is a much ‘bigger test’ if she is to achieve the same outcome at the five day meeting as last year.
Gosden said: “We were hoping to go to the Lockinge but it didn’t quite happen so we will go straight into the Queen Anne. We did it last year going into the Coronation Stakes. It does give us confidence going there knowing that we have done this before. It is like all these fillies though they will tell you when they are ready to run you don’t tell them.
“Last year we were just taking on three year old fillies. This year we are taking on proven older horses and things like Breeders’ Cup Mile winners so it is a much bigger test. It would be very exciting if she did win. We just want to get her there in good order and at the moment we would be very pleased with her.”
