Royal Ascot Friday review: Shaquille beats Little Big Bear in Commonwealth Cup

A round up of the action from Royal Ascot on Friday as Shaquille produced a remarkable display in the Commonwealth Cup.

Shaq attacks late to beat Bear The Julie Camacho-trained Shaquille produced a barnstorming late run to gun down odds-on favourite Little Big Bear and win the Commonwealth Cup despite making a complete mess of the start. Trained in Norton, North Yorkshire, by Camacho and partner Steve Brown, the Charm Spirit colt has made a remarkable rise through the ranks having now won six of his seven career starts including a Newmarket handicap on his seasonal debut at three. Last month's striking success in a Listed race at Newbury gave notice he could be a top-class performer in the making but, having been sent off a 9/1 shot in the hands of Oisin Murphy, the horse lost several lengths as he reared once the stalls opened. Fortunately for Murphy, the early pace set by Swingalong and Queen Me looked to be hot and although 10/11 favourite Little Big Bear appeared to have made a race-winning move a furlong from home, Shaquille was only just engaging top gear and ultimately arrived in plenty of time on the far side to win going away by a length and a quarter. Karl Burke's Swingalong did amazingly well to hang tough for third at odds of 66/1, with another outsider in Ocean Quest (25/1) back in fourth. Sky Bet go 7/2 (from 8/1) about Shaquille winning next month's July Cup at Newmarket.

Brown admitted he thought Shaquille’s tardy start would prove costly, but praised Murphy’s patient ride. He said: “I’m just thrilled, he missed the start by so many lengths and I thought that could be it. It actually suited him, he settled better and Oisin was patient and brought him through stylishly I thought. “What a lovely performance, he keeps finding a bit so it’s serious stuff now. He’s probably and a six-and-a-half furlong horse, which is perfect for here. He just relaxed and raced in a rhythm but all of that was far from the plan! It worked out well in the end.” Murphy also felt Shaquille’s chance had gone after giving his rivals a head start. He said: “(When we broke from the stalls) I was thinking maybe that was the race over. He behaved in there, I had Craig Witherford to help and just as the starter let the stalls open, he went into the air and took his time coming back to the ground, and it’s very hard to do that in a six-furlong race and win. “I got to the back of Ryan (Moore, on Little Big Bear) quite easily, without having to fully go for him. I had to sustain an effort from quite a long way out, so it really was a tremendous task that he managed to overcome.” Murphy was taking over from James Doyle, who had ridden Shaquille in his last two starts but was committed to the unplaced Noble Style this time. He added: “I feel sorry for James Doyle, this would have been his mount today and we are best of friends, so I owe him one. Going to the start and everything was important. James said to trust him (Shaquille), that he would give you the feeling that he might run off, but in fact actually he was very well behaved when I did give him his head. “He’s a very well bred horse, by Charm Spirit and out of a Galileo mare, and he’s quite lightly raced, so it was great to get on him today and thank you very much to the connections." Murphy was riding his first winner at this year’s Royal Ascot, having missed last year when he was serving a 14-month suspension. Asked what it meant to get on the scoresheet, he said: "Sheikh Fahad (of Murphy’s retained owner Qatar Racing) will be delighted because I’ve hit the crossbar a couple of times this week and to win a Group One is a fantastic feeling."

Steel too strong for Royal Ascot rivals King Of Steel gained compensation for his Derby near miss when storming to an impressive victory in the King Edward VII Stakes. Roger Varian’s lightly-raced son of Wootton Bassett produced a tremendous effort on just his third start when touched off by Auguste Rodin at Epsom and confirmed the promise of that performance in the hands of Kevin Stott at the Berkshire track. Dubai Mile led from Artistic Star in the early stages, with John and Thady Gosden’s Arrest keen in the hands of Frankie Dettori. But an ultra-confident Stott was in no rush and happy to bide his time aboard the 11-10 favourite, anchoring the King Of Steel in rear. Stott asked his mount to improve as the six-strong field rounded the turn for home and having made stylish progress to the front, he soon defied momentary greenness to put the race to bed in fine style. The rider, who was enjoying the his third Royal Ascot winner and first as retained rider for owner Amo Racing, was able to salute the crowd as he crossed the line three and a half lengths clear of Aidan O’Brien’s Continuous who kept on well for second, with Artistic Star a further two and a half lengths back in third. It was a second winner of the week for Amo and also for the trainer, who struck on day one with Royal Champion, but has since seen big fancies Eldar Eldarov and Sakheer turned over and was making a welcome return visit to the winner’s enclosure.

Varian said: “It’s relief, when they run so well in the Derby you want them to back it up. We were confident he would but we know horse racing! It’s a tough game. “He’d come out of the Derby so well, he’s such an agile horse and he’s got a great constitution. He’s never left an oat since the Derby, he’s been training super. “I tried to put into the back of my mind that it was the Derby because we all know they can bounce after their effort at Epsom. I just went on the signs the horse was giving us, which were great. “Raul Da Silva has done a wonderful job riding this horse most mornings, and the whole team at home. I’m delighted for Kia (Joorabchian of Amo), I was delighted he got his winner yesterday to take a bit of the pressure off for us! “I’m delighted for the horse, he’s a super horse and he confirmed today what he did in the Derby which is very satisfying.” Connections had been eyeing the Grand Prix de Paris as a next port of call, and Varian added: “That’s what we’d like to do, but we all know horses so we’ll see how he is tomorrow.” Stott admitted he had felt the pressure following King Of Steel’s Derby run. He said: “From the first time I sat on him at Roger’s, he’s always given me a lovely feel. I remember coming home and saying to Meg (Nicholls, agent and partner) that I was really excited about this horse. “Not running in the Dante, I was a bit disappointed because I wanted to see if he was what I felt at home. “His run in the Derby was incredible, so coming here obviously there was a huge amount of pressure on me and Roger. “He was a bit keen, we didn’t go overly quick. We could easily drop him back if we had to, he’s got plenty of speed and in four strides he put the race to bed. It’s brilliant for everyone here.”

Moore delivers the Soushi at perfect moment

Okita Soushi ridden by Ryan Moore wins the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes

Ryan Moore’s stellar week continued when he steered Okita Soushi to a battling success in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes. The 39-year-old had to be at his strongest aboard the Joseph O’Brien-trained five-year-old and from a position near the rear of the 18-strong field, Moore was urging his mount to improve his position as the turn for home approached. Swinging the bend, Moore angled Okita Soushi wide to lay down a challenge and he soon hit top gear to join Alan King’s HMS President on the front end entering the final furlong, as the duo went on to fight out a thrilling finish. Okita Soushi held on to return a neck verdict at 9/1 and continue a special day for the O’Brien family following the success of Joseph’s brother Donnacha in the Albany Stakes earlier in the day.

O’Brien: “It was a great ride from Ryan. He ran a very good race here last year in a mile-and-six handicap. It is special to get a winner this week. We’ve hit the crossbar a bit. The horses have all run well, but haven’t won. “I’m delighted for the owners as well. Ryan is the best jockey in the world, isn’t he. When we are lucky enough to get him on the odd time, it is very special. “I think anyone will tell you he’s the best in the world. He’s been riding at the top of his game for a number of years and he is riding at the top of his game now. “He is a special jockey. I’m not sure he’s ridden a winner for me before, I’m not sure. But it is special to get him anyway."

Doyle has the Rhythm in the Palace Hollie Doyle landed the closing Palace Of Holyrood House Handicap aboard Rhythm N Hooves for Archie Watson. The son of Pearl Secret finished well on the stands' side to reel in Kerdos who looked to have made a winning run for trainer Clive Cox when he hit the front. Conquistador finished third, with Radio Goo Goo fourth and Executive Decision fifth. Harry Brown burst clear on the far side but drifted towards the centre with all the action stands' side in the five-furlong cavalry charge closer.