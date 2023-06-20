A review of day one of Royal Ascot 2023 as Kevin Ryan's Triple Time landed the opening Queen Anne Stakes at 33/1.
Kevin Ryan's Triple Time (33/1) knuckled down to see off Frankie Dettori and Inspiral in the opening Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot.
The son of Frankel pulled his way into a prominent position after being keen under Neil Callan in the early stages and he looked a sitting duck for Inspiral when she hit the front inside the final furlong.
However, it soon became clear she hadn't put the race to bed and Triple Time hauled his way back into the lead to win by a neck from Inspiral with Light Infantry third.
Ryan said: “He got stomach cramp just before the Lockinge and we had to take him out, he’s only had one ordinary run and that was in France in deep ground. Apart from that, when he came back from his little injury at Haydock he was 80 per cent fit, we had to run him because we were running out of time.
“Hopefully we’ll now have a full season with him, he’s got his Group One and it’s great. I’m delighted for all my team and Sheikh Mohammed Obaid, he’s a big supporter of us. He’s so patient and I’m delighted to get a big one for him, especially here.”
He went on: “He’s up there (with the best I’ve had), he’s very good.
“He’s got a massive stride, he has to use it and as long as you can get him to control it over the first two (furlongs), the rest of the race was then pretty relaxed.
“We knew we had him as good as we could get him with out a run, it’s paid off.
“We’ve got today out of the way and now we can make a plan.”
Callan – recording his second Group One winner after his long spell riding in Hong Kong – said: “I’m speechless for once, and a bit emotional as well.
“When I came back from riding in Hong Kong I didn’t really know what to expect. I rode very competitively there, as I did here before I left. But you are not guaranteed anything in this game and you have to work for what you get. I was lucky that when I came back Kevin Ryan gave me some support. Kevin was so confident in this horse and said he’s the best horse he’s trained.”
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Of Inspiral, who was making her seasonal return, Dettori said: “It was a super run. I got there, but then Neil got me back. It was a super run.”
Her joint-trainer John Gosden added: “She switched off, she’s done everything right, gone to win her race but then the other one has come back. There were lots of good horses in there. We can look a races like the Sussex Stakes and the Prix Jacques le Marois that she won last year. She’s back on song, that’s the main thing.
“She was a little slowly away but that’s her style, she doesn’t want to break in the lead. She did everything right but got caught. It was a very nice run for her first run of the year. She’ll come on for the race, it’s not often you say that after a Group One but she will. I couldn’t be more pleased.”
Light Infantry is joining Ciaron Maher and David Eustace in Australia later this year, and his trainer. Simcock said: “He’s run a super race. We’re still learning about him and as we’re learning so will Ciaron be. I’m not sure when he’s going, we’ll have to have a chat and see how much of a break he will want before he goes.
“He might have one (run) here or he might go straight from here.”
River Tiber hung on in a frantic finish for the Coventry Stakes to justify 11/8 favouritism for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore.
The Wootton Bassett colt maintained the unbeaten start to his career by grinding down fellow Irish raider Givemethebeatboys on the far side after Jessica Harrington's horse cut out much of the running under Frankie Dettori.
Army Ethos and Bucanero Fuerte both finished with a flourish towards the centre of the track to split the pair in second and third respectively.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org