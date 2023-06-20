Right on Time in the Queen Anne

Kevin Ryan's Triple Time (33/1) knuckled down to see off Frankie Dettori and Inspiral in the opening Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The son of Frankel pulled his way into a prominent position after being keen under Neil Callan in the early stages and he looked a sitting duck for Inspiral when she hit the front inside the final furlong.

However, it soon became clear she hadn't put the race to bed and Triple Time hauled his way back into the lead to win by a neck from Inspiral with Light Infantry third.

Ryan said: “He got stomach cramp just before the Lockinge and we had to take him out, he’s only had one ordinary run and that was in France in deep ground. Apart from that, when he came back from his little injury at Haydock he was 80 per cent fit, we had to run him because we were running out of time.

“Hopefully we’ll now have a full season with him, he’s got his Group One and it’s great. I’m delighted for all my team and Sheikh Mohammed Obaid, he’s a big supporter of us. He’s so patient and I’m delighted to get a big one for him, especially here.”

He went on: “He’s up there (with the best I’ve had), he’s very good.

“He’s got a massive stride, he has to use it and as long as you can get him to control it over the first two (furlongs), the rest of the race was then pretty relaxed.

“We knew we had him as good as we could get him with out a run, it’s paid off.

“We’ve got today out of the way and now we can make a plan.”

Callan – recording his second Group One winner after his long spell riding in Hong Kong – said: “I’m speechless for once, and a bit emotional as well.

“When I came back from riding in Hong Kong I didn’t really know what to expect. I rode very competitively there, as I did here before I left. But you are not guaranteed anything in this game and you have to work for what you get. I was lucky that when I came back Kevin Ryan gave me some support. Kevin was so confident in this horse and said he’s the best horse he’s trained.”