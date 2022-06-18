Sporting Life
Holloway Boy wins the Chesham Stakes
Holloway Boy wins the Chesham Stakes

Royal Ascot: Bookmakers hit back on final day

By Sporting Life
19:23 · SAT June 18, 2022

The bookmakers hit back on the final day of Royal Ascot with some big-priced winners tipping the balance their ways.

The layers were licking their wounds on Friday evening after a host of fancied horses won but the likes of Holloway Bay (40/1) and Naval Crown (33/1) meant punters struggled on the final day.

Sky Bet Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "After five days of fantastic racing, Royal Ascot 2022 comes to a close with Saturdays winners easily the hardest to find. The first three days had plenty of fancied horses winning but also a few shocks. Friday was certainly a day for Sky Bet customers with every horse that won returned at shorter than 6/1. However, with defeats for Alfred Munnings, Hurricane Lane and some lesser fancied horses winning the handicaps, it’s certainly been a day for the bookmakers."

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield added: "It was pretty close between the old enemy on the final day with a few long-priced horses prevailing, but also a couple of favourites scoring and a Willie Mullins-trained ‘getting out stakes’ winner of the lucky last. Overall over the week it was a ‘Black Friday’ that was a terrible day for the layers with backers cleaning us out, but we were ahead before that and punters probably just slightly edged it in the end."

