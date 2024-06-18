Royal Ascot blog - follow the action on day four, where Fairy Godmother looked a star in the Albany Stakes.

All times BST, please refresh for updates

1708: Soprano wins the Sandringham Stakes for George Boughey and Billy Loughnane, the young rider's second Royal Ascot winner of the week! They went hard and fast and it was Soprano (14/1) who flashed home the best to pick up Strutting (33/1) and Uluru (28/1), all three of whom raced on the stands' side group. Indelible (5/1) was the pick of those towards the far side in fourth, with 7/2 favourite Kitty Rose staying on strongly for fifth. Full Result 1 Soprano (IRE) 14/1 2 Strutting 33/1 3 Uluru (IRE) 28/1 4 Indelible (IRE) 5/1 5 Kitty Rose 7/2

1703: Loads of money for Kitty Rose who is into 16/5 favourite in a race in which jollies have ruled the roost. Oisin Murphy, rider of Kitty Rose, said: "She has Group form and felt very good when I sat on her in Newmarket. I hope she can go very well, it would mean a lot to me for her new and old connections." That group form looks solid, as she was second in the Irish Guineas Trial to A Lilac Rolla who was then second to Fallen Angel in the Irish 1000 Guineas itself.

1700: A quick reminder that you can catch up (in more detail and without the undoubted typos that litter this blog) with all of today's races with our daily review of the action from Royal Ascot.

1658: I'm going to stick with the two against the field approach, with Flight of Fancy who I thought might run well with this bigger field likely to help her settle and Without Words, a French recruit who was easy to back when chasing home the Ballydoyle-trained The Liffey at Listowel on her Irish debut. Check out the latter's run in the replay below.

1655: Ralph Beckett is happy with the nicely-bred Indelible's opening handicap mark of 91 ahead of the Sandringham. She's one of several in the race who have lofty entries over the coming weeks and months, but the Paddy Power team are looking elsewhere at a big price...

1650: Jamie Spencer has ridden 10 winners from 80 rides for Charlie and Mark Johnston over the last five seasons, which, while not startling, does hint at a fair degree of success. He looks an interesting jockey booking for Arisaig who did a good impression of Fairy Godmother when having to wait for a gap at Lingfield last time, eventually winning nicely. Check out the video below.

Duke of Edinburgh Stakes reaction Colin Keane on Crystal Black: "It's brilliant. "We were fortunate enough to get him last year at the Horses In Training Sales and he's owned by a great bunch of lads and he's been a dream for them. "He's done a lot of winning so I wasn't sure if he'd done too much winning but it looks like he was probably a Group horse in a handicap. "I can't put it into words what this means for my father, but it's a very special day." Danny Tudhope on runner-up Epic Poet: “That was a cracking run. I followed the winner the whole way round and he just got a few lengths on me, but we’re delighted with that. He’s a work in progress - he was a good two- and three-year-old and he just lost his form there last year, but hopefully we can get him back.”

1640: I'd say that Mandoob and Deakin (one of the Punting Pointers selections) will both be worth taking out of the race as horses who are worth backing next time, with both doing well from prominent positions in a contest that has suited horses coming from off the gallop. Mandoob was returning from two years off, as well!

Duke of Edinburgh Stakes

Crystal Black ridden by Colin Keane

1628: Crystal Black (11/1) wins the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes! Yes he does get the trip! Colin Keane judges things to perfection, with his mount - trained by his dad Gerard - Crystal Black staying on strongly from off the pace to pick them up well inside the final furlong. Epic Poet (25/1) stayed on well to take second, with Ziggy (11/1) just third ahead of 7/4 favourite Ethical Diamond who held every chance after travelling well but could only manage fourth.

Full Result 1 Crystal Black (IRE) 11/1 2 Epic Poet (IRE) 25/1 3 Ziggy 11/1 4 Ethical Diamond (IRE) 7/4 f

1623: Horses down at the start and about to load. Ethical Diamond is 7/4, some way clear of Shadow Dance who himself has been well backed at 7/1, now 15/2. Deakin is on the same price. Will this be Ryan Moore's second winner of the afternoon?

1620: "A day out that's been planned" is the SSR assessment of Shadow Dance's chance. Get the view of Ben Linfoot here. Be quick. Ryan Moore giving little away on the favourite: "He looks to hold a strong enough chance in a competitive race." Thanks. For. That.

1615: Having failed to impress with my selections so far, I'm not sure the 19-runner Duke of Edinburgh handicap is necessarily going to be the answer to my problems, but I’m happy to stick with Ziggy and Cumulonimbus each-way against the field here. Hollie Doyle looks a good booking for the latter, who has had a wind-op since her last run and I can see him running a big race from the front, while Ziggy looked the type who would relish this sort of test at Epsom and I think the ground will be fine. I’m still in a huff with Ethical Diamond after Cheltenham but there’s no denying both the promise of his Flat run last time, nor the strength of the form. The in-form Crystal Black steps up in trip but there isn't really another horse who comes into this race in better form, as he did well to pick up the more prominently-ridden Deakin last time.

1605: If you have a spare moment why not open up a new tab (browser not cigarette) and start watching our new Taking The Reins feature. In our first ‘round-table’ spin-off episode of the podcast, Ebor-winning jockey Adam McNamara is joined by Group 1-winners' Tom Marquand and Rossa Ryan, with our man Dom Newton getting involved too!

Taking The Reins | The Stewards Room #1

Coronation Stakes Reaction 1603: As promised: Tom Marquand on Porta Fortuna: "She made it extremely easy. "She such a cool customer, she had that near miss in the Guineas and didn't really show much of a turn of foot that day, she looked like a grinder, but on this flatter surface, with something to aim at, she was electric from the two. "These rides are hard enough to come by, let alone to keep them and I'm very fortunate to be on board her today. "Donnacha and the team's family are woven into racing history but they are a young team, in reality, so to be on one for them is fantastic." Donnacha O'Brien on Porta Fortuna: "She's so uncomplicated, Tom gave her a lovely ride, I was happy the whole way and everything went to plan. It's not too often you can say that so I'm delighted. "All along, she hasn't got the credit she deserves. She's never missed a beat, she had two runs before Royal Ascot last year and has literally never missed a race since. She's incredibly sound, incredibly tough. It's a testament to all the team at home, "Anyone that has anything to do with her at home, I'm so proud of them and all the work they do. "Newmarket is tough, there are a few ridges, they go a hard gallop and there are no hiding places. I think a mile is probably her maximum because she's got so much speed. "On a turning track like this, Tom was able to sit on her and use that turn of foot that she has." Oisin Murphy on Ramatuelle: “She relaxed brilliantly. She was asleep in behind them. We had planned to follow Maxime. The pace wasn’t that hot, but we didn’t go very steady either. Round the turn, I thought that she would come alive and she did – she gave me a kick. But the last half-furlong, she had no more. A stiff mile here was probably a proper test.”

1600: I'll have more reaction from connections in due course, but - having been so looking forward to the clash of such a fine-looking bunch of fillies - my immediate reaction after the race was one of slight disappointment. That might be because Elmalka finished fourth, of course, but actually it's just because on first watch of the replay it felt like a messy race. Ramatuelle was stuck in a pocket when the rest of them were sprinting, and looks the most unlucky in the race, though Maxim Guyon also had to sit and suffer on Rouhiya before weakening out of things worryingly quickly. Perhaps the ground was a bit quick for her. Opera Singer was seen to best effect I think. Hopefully we will see some sort of rematch before too long, with Fallen Angel too, as she had to miss this having suffered a training setback.

Coronation Stakes

Tom Marquand celebrates on Porta Fortuna

1548: Porta Fortuna wins the Coronation Stakes! It's almost another masterclass from Ryan Moore as Opera Singer (10/3), never far from the pace, only finds one too good as Porta Fortuna (7/2), winner of last year's Albany, wins the Coronation Stakes for Donnacha O'Brien and Tom Marquand. Ramatuelle (15/8f) was third with Elmalka staying on for fourth. It's a fifth career success for Porta Fortuna and her second Group 1 win, and it was fairly straightforward for Marquand who had her in the perfect position throughout, in the ideal spot to challenge from what appears to be just a steady pace. Full Result 1 Porta Fortuna (IRE) 7/2 2 Opera Singer (USA) 10/3 3 Ramatuelle (USA) 15/8 f 4 Elmalka 7/1

1544: Horses about to load. Could the Aga Khan's colours be carried to victory again - having won the race last year with Tahiyra - on Rouhiya? Good luck whatever you're on in this tremendous renewal of the Coronation Stakes.

1541: The market for the race is quite fluid, with Opera Singer into 3/1 behind Ben Linfoot fancy Ramatuelle at 15/8. Porta Fortuna is 4/1, with Elmalka at 7s. Horses going down to the mile start on the round course.

1540: I’m firmly in the Elmalka camp here and don’t think the round course will cause her any issues having won on debut around a bend at Southwell. I’m hoping that Opera Singer doesn’t get too easy a time of things out in front, though I must confess that it worries me slightly that there aren’t any other obvious front-runners. But as long as they don’t go a dawdle I think that Elmalka may have too much for her rivals in the last furlong, as she looked outpaced on her reappearance over seven at Newbury and then appreciated every yard of the mile when beating Porta Fortuna and Ramatuelle in the 1000 Guineas. Rouhiya looks well in the parade ring as the fillies get jocked up, and you could argue that she’s another overpriced runner having also improved markedly from first to second runs this term when landing the French 1000 Guineas last time.

Commonwealth Cup reaction

Tom Eaves celebrates on Inisherin

1530: Some reaction from the Commonwealth Cup now. Kevin Ryan on Inisherin: "He's very good. The great thing about him is he's got such a great temperament, he's just an absolute pleasure to train. We'll go for the July Cup now, possibly the Maurice de Gheest and Champions Day back here." Jockey Tom Eaves added: "He's a machine. I'm very lucky to be on him. A big thank you to Sheikh Mohamed Obaid and Kevin Ryan. I've ridden some good sprinters, the last one being Glass Slippers, and you think well, you have to find another one. Tangerine Trees, Brando, they've all been very good but we all know how hard they are to come across. "Fair play for keeping me on him, a massive thanks to everyone. Megan, who rides him at home and Steve the head lad. He's a unit of a horse, you see how long it took me to pull up. He's got a lot of class. He's quick and when I got off him after the Guineas before I had even opened my mouth, Kevin said he was a sprinter." Clive Cox on Jasour: “That was a great run. I’m very pleased. Obviously the winner was impressive. He just switched leads right before the line, which might have cost us second, but he’s run a blinder. I’m thrilled he’s going the right way. “I think we are close enough to warrant a kick at the July Cup, a race in which three-year-olds have done really well in the past. That would be my first thoughts as they cross the line, and as long as he comes back ok from here, he’s a horse who deserves to be in the top flight.”

1528: On SSR, Seb Sanders, who looks ready to fight off the English at Bannockburn, agrees with Jamie Lynch that Opera Singer's Prix Marcel Boussac - Criterium des Pouliches win is the best bit of form in the race, but the Ballydoyle filly has been easy to back so far today. What do you think?

1525: Rory Delargey and Dave Massey have been in good form this week, with 14/1 and 10/1 winners over the last couple of days, and they begin their day's bets in the Coronation Stakes up next.

1515: Two performances so far that have really taken the breath away, albeit one slightly more than the other. Scroll down to see the reaction from connections of those involved in the finishes of the first two races. No prizes for guessing who said "Ryan gave her an incredible ride. She’s an incredible filly, isn’t she?"

Commonwealth Cup 1506: Inisherin comfortably wins the Commonwealth Cup!

Kevin Ryan's rising star showed himself the real deal as he returns the 9/4 favourite. Lake Forest (12/1) just shades second place from Jasour (4/1) who unfortunately showed his old trait of being too keen in the early stages after missing the break a little. Kind Of Blue was fourth at 22/1. There may have been no Vandeek or Bucanero Fuerte, but the winner was a class apart there and justified connections decision to supplement him (for £46k) for the race in some style. He's now 5/2 from 10/1 for the July Cup... Full Result 1 Inisherin 9/4 f 2 Lake Forest 12/1 3 Jasour 4/1 4 Kind Of Blue 22/1

1503: I'm keen on Jasour who is currently 9/2, only third choice behind Inisherin and Lacken Stakes runner-up Givemethebeatboys. He will likely be held up and it could be another nervous watch.

1501: Horses on their way down to the start.

Richard Fahey on Malc: "There are positives for him going into the Commonwealth Cup. Firstly, he ran a mighty race when placed in the Norfolk here last season and we are very, very pleased with him at home. He’s the best we’ve ever had him right now. Whether that’s good enough to win might be another matter but a few of the fancied horses have come out and it isn’t quite as deep a race as it was looking at one stage. He has produced his best ever pieces of work in the build-up."

1500: As he's 1/7 of the way to another Magnificent Seven, here are Ryan Moore's words on his mount in the next, Military. "He has run well on his last two starts but I think it is fair to say he has work cut out here on what she has shown to date and the opposition. Still, he has good form on fast ground and this is only his seventh start, so let’s see." The lowdown on all of his remaining rides today is available here.

1455: Matt Brocklebank begins his Value Bet column with race two in 10 minutes, the Commonwealth Cup, in which Inisherin is a warm order to follow up his impressive Sandy Lane win. Does Matt - who tipped a 66/1 winner on Tuesday - agree? Click below to find out.

1450: Looking back at the replay, Simmering also came from a long way back and showed a good turn of foot. Plenty of promise again from California Dreamer who was never far from the pace and stayed on nicely in fifth, just behind Mountain Breeze.

Albany Reaction

Fairy Godmother (right), ridden by Ryan Moore, wins at Ascot

Ryan Moore on Fairy Godmother: "I gave her an impossible task and she got me out of a hole. "It's incredible she was able to win from that position so it's all credit to her. She's a very good filly. "Down at the start she looked different class, she suggested that before she ran, and when she won last time. Today, that was a big performance." Michael Tabor: "I saw her run last time and I said to Aidan at the time, when you see that turn of foot, which she obviously has, you know she's a good animal. "Today, she just showed how good she was. "I want to mention the breeder, Paul McCartney, thanks to him, he knows how to breed, let's put it that way. "It makes the adrenaline really high. That's what you look forward to. We have many horses, we've had some good horses, some fantastic horses and hopefully she's in the category of a fantastic horse because they are the things you look forward to. "When you have champions, with Aidan producing them like he does, then it's very exciting. Once it becomes not exciting, then it's over." Aidan O'Brien: “Ryan gave her an incredible ride. She’s an incredible filly, isn’t she? We thought she couldn’t get beat the first day, and couldn’t believe she got beat. Ryan said he was just going to teach her and educate her the next day, and take his time on her, and she did the same thing - he came from an impossible position and won well on the line [at Naas on 19 May]. What she did there [today] is incredible, and she’s only going to get better with every race, she’ll get stronger and will stay. She’s very exciting. “Ryan was super-cool on her. He was worried where he was drawn that he had no cover, which is why he was going to take his time, come over and come back, which is easier said than done, but he did it. I’d say he was organising and trying to get her over, get her over, get her over, but it’s a very difficult thing to do. It’s difficult to do that, and everything not going right, and still have her when you want her. He was brilliant. “Ryan said he thought she was going to be a Moyglare filly, so seven would be no problem for her this year. She’s obviously exceptional. “We knew Ryan was going to produce her late and we knew she had a devastating turn of foot because she showed it the last day - what she did then was very rare, but to come up another level and do it here is unbelievable. “Our other filly, Heaven’s Gate, ran a stormer [third]. We thought she was a good filly. For her to pick them up like that was incredible, really.” Ollie Sangster, trainer of Simmering, when asked whether he thought for a moment that she had the race in the bag, he said: “A little bit. It always looked like she was going to get to Wayne’s filly, and obviously Ryan was in a bit of trouble and had to switch around, so it was just whether he was going to get to us or not. She’s run a fantastic race, I’m delighted and thankful for all the team at home. Hopefully she can be a nice flag bearer for us this season.” On where she may go next, he said: “Not sure. Jamie said that she has a lot of speed, he got off and he said you could think she’s tailor-made for something like the Lowther. I suppose we just see how she comes out of it. She’s by Too Darn Hot, I think she will stay seven, but she has got a lot of speed, so we shall see. There are some nice options anyway.”

Albany Stakes 1435: Fairy Godmother overcomes all sorts of trouble to win the Albany Stakes!

Ryan Moore had to sit and suffer for a long way, with his filly keen early on before finding a wall of horses in front of her, but he brings her out wide about 20 yards to go around the whole field and run down stablemate Heavens Gate, with Simmering splitting the pair. Some performance from the filly who touched 27 in-running on the Betfair Exchange! Watch this replay a few times is the advice!

Full Result 1 Fairy Godmother (IRE) 15/8f 2 Simmering 9/1 3 Heavens Gate (IRE) 8/1

1431: Delay to the opener, but at least it's money back for me, as Liberalised has been withdrawn after getting into a tangle in the stalls. Money for Ballydoyle second-string Heavens Gate and York third Simmering who was well-backed on the Kanvesmire.

1429: Archie Watson has a good record at this meeting, most notably with his juveniles, and 18/1 surprise Doncaster winner Twafeeg is a popular selection on SSR. Loading underway.

1427: Wesley Ward runs Burning Pine here, a winenr over four and a half furlongs at Keeneland on debut. Respected, but all of Ward's Royal Ascot winners have come over five furlongs I believe.

As i mentioned earlier, Liberalised to hit the frame would be my idea here, though the support all morning for Mountain Breeze looks significant. For those who like the fav, who looks well on the way down - California Dreamer only has a legnth to find and will be ridden differently today according to connections. Value at 20s?

1420: All of the Betfair SuperBoosts have landed this week. Will Ryan Moore ride two or more winners this afternoon? Going through his rides race by race, I'm saying: no, no, no, no, no, no, no, sounding uncannily like Jim from The Vicar of Dibley, and probably looking as foolish. But it's good to have a view isn't it?

🚀 Our Royal Ascot Day Four Superboost is live now!



🥇 All our Royal Ascot SuperBoosts have won so far!



2️⃣ Ryan Moore To Ride 2 Or More Winners At Royal Ascot.



2️⃣ Ryan has won 2+ on each of the last 2 days



❌ Evens

✅ 6/4



⬇️ T&C's Apply, click here for more — Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) June 21, 2024

1415: Three cheers for the King who neglects a Dettori-esque flying dismount from the carriage in favour of a tip of the top hat. Shame.

1410: I’ve been alternating between Sky Sports Racing and ITV this week, but with no away meetings to get in the way I am pledging allegiance to SSR this afternoon and have just switched on to footage of the Royal procession and discussion of someone being ‘bred in the purple’. I don’t know who they were talking about but you can safely assume it wasn’t Ben Linfoot who was bred in the back of a Ford Cortina. Allegedly. I play golf with Ben's dad so there could be an awkward moment on the first tee next time we have a round. Ben's first selection comes in the feature Coronation Stakes at 3.45.

1345: Richard Fahey was disappointed with Shadow Army earlier in the week - get the latest on that horse, as well as a look forward to this afternoon's Musley Bank runners by clicking on his face below.

1340: It’s worth remembering – especially if you’re pipped by a Ryan Moore mount at any point over the next two days – that for every race he wins during Royal Ascot, Ascot Racecourse Supports will donate £5,000 to Retraining of Racehorses, British horse racing’s official charity for the welfare of horses who have retired from racing. That’s a nice gesture, and fair play to them, as they could have chosen to do it for a jockey with less chance of winning multiple races. Vicky Vine, Director of Fundraising, Marketing & Communications, RoR said: “The money that’s being raised is incredibly important to us. This year, just to put it into context, we are going to be spending over £1 million on programs such as education for owners of former racehorses to help build that trust and bond between them and their horses, which is particularly important in that first step out of racing, but also for our Welfare Safety Net programs, such as our Vulnerable Horse Scheme. So the donation is incredibly important to us, and we will be backing Ryan all the way.”

1330: Finally, it’s an outside ride in the closing Palace of Holyrood handicap at 6.15, with Moore booked for the Marco Botti-trained Sommelier. He seemed to be a little tapped for toe when a rallying second behind Big Evs in a listed race at York last time, but he hasn’t had much racing over the trip and the stiffer finish here should play to his strengths. A good chance. Dave Ord is tasked with finding us a winner at every venue today - and his best bet at Royal Ascot comes in this race.

Another win for Woodhay Wonder would be a real story, though, wouldn't it? She's won her last four, including two this season in handicaps, and you’d be a brave person to say that she can’t win off this 5lb higher perch despite the drop in trip.

So, that's a look at all of Ryan Moore's rides this afternoon - but what does the man himself think? Head over to Betfair by clicking the picture below to find out.

1315: I know that Ben Linfoot is sweet on Agenda in the King Edward VII Stakes at 5.40, but Moore – winner of 83 Royal Ascot races - amazingly disagrees and sticks with Diego Velazquez who was last seen finishing in a bunched midfield of the French Derby. It has the feel of another of those races in which Moore might take the race by the scruff of the neck and take up a more prominent position than his main rivals, and it would be no surprise to see Aidan O'Brien win the race for a fourth time. The horse is named after the 17th century Spanish painter whose specialty was men with pointy moustaches and beards in poorly-lit rooms. Not many smiles, that kind of thing. Not my cup of tea if I’m honest. I didn’t have a strong view on this race, but Meydaan franked the form of Space Legend’s Goodwood runner-up finish when filling fourth place in the Queen’s Vase and he is one of the most progressive runners in the field. Check out that Goodwood effort below.

Cheekpieces are tried on Derby flop Macduff, while William Buick retains the ride on French raider Mondo Man who finished ahead of the favourite at Chantilly earlier this month. Compatriot Calandragan has been doing his winning at a slightly lower level and it’s a little tricky to get a handle on its merits – Timeform have him 5lb below DV. Meanwhile, Pat Dobbs will be hoping to get further than he did when unseated from Voyage at the start of the Derby.

1255: Apparently there are rumours that Taylor Swift might be in attendance at Royal Ascot today. I'd promise to bring you confirmation when I know, but I don't care. And if the King and Queen can't find room for her in one of their pony and traps then why should I in the blog?

1250: Ryan Moore advised The Lads™ to put a visor on yesterday’s winner Port Fairy, and the same headgear is applied to his mount Everlasting in the Sandringham at 5.05 despite victory in a listed race at Navan earlier this month.

A mark of 102? Quite tough I think, as appears to be the case for top-weight Kitty Rose who is off 104 on her first start for new connections. Moore jumps off Flight of Fancy, who I thought might run well with this bigger field likely to help her settle a little better (I hope), while Without Words was easy to back when chasing home a Ballydoyle filly at Listowel on her Irish debut. Joseph O’Brien has plenty of classy fillies in his yard and I’m expecting a much more positive run this afternoon. I’ll take those two against the field. Incidentally, favourites have a strong record in the Sandringham, winning five of the last ten renewals. Indelible currently shades favouritism from Kitty Rose.

1241: Magical Zoe has served Royal Ascot in favour of a Down Royal maiden tomorrow night. Nothing to see here...

1240: Royal Procession update: 1st Carriage The King The Queen The Lord Bamford The Lady Bamford 2nd Carriage Princess Beatrice Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi The Lord Frederick Windsor The Lady Frederick Windsor 3rd Carriage General Sir Patrick Sanders Lady Sanders Mr. Peter Troughton Mrs. Peter Troughton 4th Carriage Dame Darcey Bussell Mr. Angus Forbes Mr. Henry de Bromhead Mrs. Henry de Bromhead It's a shame that the lead in the third carriage isn't a Colonel, and I didn't have Dame Darcey Bussell down as a big racing fan. But i am off to see what HDB has running today...

1220: Ethical Diamond is the mount of Moore in the Duke of Edinburgh handicap at 4.25 and is a hard puzzle to solve. I fancied him for the Fred Winter/Boodles (just call it what you like, okay?) at Cheltenham back at the start of the year, but they couldn’t get enough runs into him after an eye-catching sixth in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle in February. Then he ran a very modest race in the Triumph instead, before returning to action with a fine nose-second to the well-bred Saturn who has won again since. The third has gone in too, so the form looks very solid, and a 5lb higher mark here is unlikely to be enough to stip another big run. But 2/1, in a field like this? Not for me. I could see Cumulonimbus running well from the front with cheek-pieces and a tongue-tie tried in tandem for the first time on the former Charlie Fellowes inmate who changed hands for 150,000 guineas last year. He shaped as if needing the run last time, but clearly it’s very hard to make all in these sorts of competitive handicaps. I’m not sure Bague d’Or has finished from a handicapping point of view yet, and he surely has ideal conditions again today, but I’m inclined to side with the lightly-weighted Ziggy. He has returned this year in fine form following a long absence, finishing second at Epsom twice, and is only 1 lb higher here. A strong gallop will be ideal and I think he’s a good each-way bet at around 14s. But what do i know? Bring out the brains squad for their more informed views! Matt Brocklebank Ben Linfoot Punting Pointers Timeform View

1200: I’m genuinely excited about the Coronation Stakes at 3.45. Given how they’ve turned out, probably on a par with the birth of my children, and certainly more than I am about the end of year assembly coming up next week. There’s an hour of my life I'm never getting back. A bit like this blog really. Anyway, I digress. Moore rides Opera Singer who has been usurped at the head of the betting by the 1000 Guineas third Ramatuelle. OS herself was third in the Irish Guineas last month, after which O’Brien said: “I was delighted with Opera Singer and I couldn't believe she ran so well. She was never away and was only in full work a little over a month ago, or even less than a month. We'll look forward to the next day.” Clearly plenty of improvement is expected, making her quite hard to weigh up. A big chance I think. Ramatuelle went like the best horse at Newmarket, but if I'm really honest I’m struggling to see why her finishing effort will be much stronger here at what is arguably a more testing finish. Porta Fortuna also struck me as a quick filly, who was held onto for a long way at Newmarket, and I think the (quite obvious) play is an each-way bet on HQ hero Elmalka at 7/1.

She was under pressure a long way from home that day but responded really well despite being unbalanced at times and if she can start a little quicker today then I think that she’s so tough that she will be hunting them down from two furlongs out. It’s always dangerous to be too confident, but I can’t see her being out of the first three. And if you’re on with Sky Bet you get four places, just one offering from the bookmaker today.

1145: Remember, you can find all of the tips from our form experts at the Sporting Life Tip Centre.

1140: Moore’s ride in the Commonwealth Cup at 3.05 looks one of his weakest of the day. Military won on debut (2/7f) but hasn’t added to it in five starts since – connections stick with the tongue-time and blinkers combo that he sported when fourth to Bucanero Fuerte at Naas last month. The market has tended to get this race right since its inception in 2015 with no winner priced at bigger than 12/1 at the fall of the flag. Timeform weight-adjusted-ratings have Inisherin 5lb clear of Jasour following his successful drop to sprinting last time, but I’m not totally convinced that he will have as easy a time of things on the lead (if he can get there) on this quicker ground over this trip. So I’m with the Pavilion Stakes winner Jasour – he's 2/2 for Jim Crowley and his woeful efforts in the Prix Morny and Middle Park last season can be ignored as he was much too keen on both occasions. Clive Cox, who won this race with Golden Horde in 2020, is such a good trainer of sprinters and I think the big field, strong pace, and quick ground can see another career-best performance from Jasour and I think that will be enough to beat Inisherin.

🌟Gr.3 winner for HAVANA GREY🌟



JASOUR impresses in the Gr.3 Commonwealth Cup Trial Stakes at @Ascot to go from last to first and win in impressive fashion 👏



Congratulations to all connections!



pic.twitter.com/0az1DMOz97 — Whitsbury Manor Stud (@WhitsburyManor) May 1, 2024

1125: Right, in a non-creepy way, let’s kick off our Moore-watch™ with the Albany Stakes at 2.30 in which he rides the Naas Group 3 winner Fairy Godmother. She tops the betting this morning which I suspect is down to connections and the fact that the Naas race has produced the winner of this for the last two years, rather than the actual strength of the form (re-opposing California Dream a length away in third) from that win last month. “She looks like an Albany filly that will get seven” said Aidan O’Brien afterwards, so you have been warned, but I’m not convinced that just following the money in these juvenile sprints that are chock full of quality is the way to riches. Amy Murphy believes that the two-time French winner Hot Darling is overpriced at up to 50/1, though I would also say that if someone had just paid me 460,000 guineas, while Charlie Appleby says that the well-backed Mountain Breeze ‘looks a live player’. Karl Burke has shown once more that he really is class at getting the correct horses into the correct sprints at this meeting, and my initial view when looking at the race last night was that Liberalised looked overpriced at 25s. She was green when winning at Hamilton, but I like it when Burke, Fahey and co run their smart juveniles up there, and she’s a late foal who could step up again despite the quick turnaround (see Shareholder yesterday).

1105: Matt Brockle-still has some credit in the–bank kicks off his Value Bet column with race two, the Commonwealth Cup, in which Inisherin is a warm order to follow up his impressive Sandy Lane win.

1100: I’m not sure why, but the feature race isn’t at 4.25 this afternoon, instead it’s race three at 3.45. There’s no doubt that it’s the pick of the day’s action too – which isn’t always the case on these big cards with multiple Group 1s – and it sees a rematch between the 1000 Guineas 1-2-3 Elmalka, Porta Fortuna and Ramatuelle. Throw in the Irish 1000 Guineas third Opera Singer, the French 1000 Guineas winner Rouhiya and some other exciting fillies into the melting pot, and you have a classic (small ‘c’) in the offing. Ben Linfoot has a view (as ever) - check it out here – and is joined on Team Ramatuelle by the Timeform lads here. Our star daily duo of Rory Delargy and David Massey have had 14/1 and 10/1 Royal Ascot winners the past two days and they have a different view here.

1050: A bit of housekeeping before I waffle any further: GoingStick readings at 8am: Stands’ side: 8.6 Centre: 8.4 Far side: 8.4 Round: 7.3 Watering: Watered whole track with 5mm after racing on Thursday. Non-runners: 3.05 - Elite Status 3.45 - Devoted Queen 4.25 - Teumessias Fox, La Yakel 5.05 - Lou Lou’s Gift

1045: It’s been a shaky start for me personally, as the dog rolled in something disgusting before work and then there were technical issues (ahem*my fault*ahem) when I went to publish the first blog post. It doesn’t bode well for the day ahead, but as D:Ream sang, Things Can Only Get Better. Ryan Moore’s rides are below: 2.30 Fairy Godmother 3.05 Military 3.45 Opera Singer 4.25 Ethical Diamond 5.05 Everlasting 5.40 Diego Velazquez 6.15 Sommelier Can he do another Frankie? My instinct would be to say ‘no’, but I have been known to get 1,000,000/1-on shots beaten before.

Fujiyama Crest - last leg of Magnificent Seven

1030ish: Morning all. At the risk of sounding like Tubbs and Edward from the League of Gentlemen’s local shop, this is a horse racing blog for horse racing people, and there will be no further mentions of the f****** shambles that was the game last night. (Ed. Why didn’t you just write football like a normal person?) Yesterday was all about Ryan Moore and Aidan O’Brien once more, with the rider passing Frankie Dettori’s tally of 81 to become the leading Royal Ascot jockey still riding, though he still has some way to match the 116 total of Lester Piggott.

Victories aboard Port Fairy and Kyprios – who regained the Gold Cup in gritty style – left Moore on 83 winners at the close of play, but what do we think of his rides today? I’ll take a closer look at the chances of each as we chug along to the curtain-raising Albany Stakes at 2.30 on day four. I'm Nic Doggett and thanks for joing me for Royal Ascot Live!