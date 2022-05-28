Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Coroebus goes for home in the 2000 Guineas
Coroebus goes for home in the 2000 Guineas

Royal Ascot: Adayar ruled out but Coroebus ready

By Sporting Life
10:25 · SAT May 28, 2022

Adayar has been ruled out of Royal Ascot but stablemate Coroebus remains firmly on track for the St James's Palace Stakes.

Charlie Appleby had been intending to send the former, who went on to win the King George at Ascot, back to Epsom for the Coronation Cup on Friday week but he met with a small setback.

That also means he'll miss the Berkshire showpiece later in June with Appleby telling the Godolphin website: "The team at Moulton Paddocks have decided to bypass Royal Ascot with Adayar. This is to give him more time to bounce back to full fitness following the minor setback which saw him taken out of the Coronation Cup."

Appleby on Adayar

However stablemate and QIPCO 2000 Guineas winner Coroebus is firmly on track to run, the trainer adding: "He came out of the race well. We gave him a prep gallop rather than a prep race for that and always felt he'd done enough work and was ready to go and hopefully run the race of his life in the Guineas and he did. The plan was always to head straight from there to the St James's Palace at Royal Ascot. He's had a nice break and is fresh and well.

"I've always felt he's going to be the horse who will progress through the season so I'm expecting improvement again. Knowing the Dubawis the way we do we're always confident they're going to progress month by month through their three-year-old career."

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING