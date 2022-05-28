That also means he'll miss the Berkshire showpiece later in June with Appleby telling the Godolphin website: "The team at Moulton Paddocks have decided to bypass Royal Ascot with Adayar. This is to give him more time to bounce back to full fitness following the minor setback which saw him taken out of the Coronation Cup."

Charlie Appleby had been intending to send the former, who went on to win the King George at Ascot, back to Epsom for the Coronation Cup on Friday week but he met with a small setback.

However stablemate and QIPCO 2000 Guineas winner Coroebus is firmly on track to run, the trainer adding: "He came out of the race well. We gave him a prep gallop rather than a prep race for that and always felt he'd done enough work and was ready to go and hopefully run the race of his life in the Guineas and he did. The plan was always to head straight from there to the St James's Palace at Royal Ascot. He's had a nice break and is fresh and well.

"I've always felt he's going to be the horse who will progress through the season so I'm expecting improvement again. Knowing the Dubawis the way we do we're always confident they're going to progress month by month through their three-year-old career."