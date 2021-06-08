Queen Mother's Cup: Mike Vince memories

15 years after Meriel Tuffnell riding Scorched Earth won the Goya Stakes at Kempton Park in 1972 to become the first woman to ride a winner under rules, someone at York Racecourse had a brainwave. Why not add to the firmly established and by that time hugely successful Macmillan Charity Day a prestige Ladies Race? Yes there was one at Ascot on King George Day but all the other races in the grade were in the ‘for those of you who don’t want to beat the traffic’ final contest slots. So in 1988 the tens of thousands on the Knavesmire and a big Saturday Channel 4 audience were treated to the first running of the new race, The Queen Mother’s Cup, one of its most memorable renewals and ensured it has become an essential part as racing’s equivalent of Juke Box Jury gave it a resounding and unanimous Hit!

A good field went to post that afternoon. The odds-on favourite was McCubbin, trained by Sir Henry Cecil and ridden by his then wife Julie, but many eyes were on Insular owned and trained by Ian Balding who was to go off at 14/1. The reason? This was a horse formerly owned by The Queen Mother and bred by Her Majesty The Queen. To crown the Royal link, on board was The Princess Royal, eventing gold medallist and the first member of the British Royal Family to be selected for the Olympics. Haweel, in Sheikh Hamdan’s colours, made the early running with Insular, who had run in the Imperial Cup over Hurdles at Sandown just three months earlier, in second. Turning for home Julie Cecil made her move. But Insular was far too good for them, winning without being asked a serious question by 12 lengths, and amid scenes of great excitement York’s new race, and now Britain’s Premier Ladies Race, had the Royal seal of approval. If there remains any doubt, then Francesca Cumani’s probably a good person to ask, as her family enjoyed great success in the early years of the century. In 2004 the nation was treated to a classic episode of ‘Mother Knows Best’ as with Francesca a socially distanced (and how!) sixth, Sara Cumani on Mephisto scrambled home from Court of Appeal by a head, and then Idealistic, when the race was delayed until August the following year, and Soulacroix gave Francesca back-to-back wins. This is a race that has thrown up so many tales over so many years, more than a few of which involve the ‘goings on’ as the post race ceremonies include the jockey winning her weight in champagne, this year from Ayala, in a public ‘weigh-in’ in the winners enclosure.

A timely win for Sophie Dods