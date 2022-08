James Tate insists Royal Aclaim will come back “bigger and better” after finishing sixth in the Nunthorpe at York last week.

Having previously scored on all three starts, including a visually impressive success in the Listed City Walls over the same five-furlong course and distance, Royal Aclaim was sent off the 5-2 favourite under Andrea Atzeni. However, the race developed away from the far rail, where she was drawn in stall two, with Highfield Princess powering away for a clear-cut success. Tate reported the daughter of Aclaim to be in good shape following her five-and-three-quarter-length defeat. He said: “She is fine. We were probably just caught on the wrong side of the track and the leap – a step up into Group One company, with her inexperience – she was just caught a little bit in the wrong place more than anything.