The unbeaten daughter of Aclaim, who had Perfect Power back in third on debut back in May 2021, was the 11/4 joint-favourite for this five-furlong Listed event following an impressive comeback from 382 days off the track at Bath last month.

And she lit up the Knavesmire on a sun-kissed afternoon in Yorkshire as she sauntered to a two-length victory in the hands of Andrea Atzeni, who simply had to keep the four-year-old up to her work in the closing stages.

“I feel a lot better after that,” said the winning trainer in the immediate aftermath.

“We spend all our lives looking for something a bit special and I knew I had it after she won at Newcastle last year, beating Perfect Power. She did a piece of work getting ready for the Queen Mary and I couldn’t believe my eyes. I thought, ‘oh my god. This is it’.