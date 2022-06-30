The James Tate-trained three-year-old was the winner of a high-calibre novice when making her racecourse debut last May, beating subsequent Commonwealth Cup hero Perfect Power and the Group-placed colt Fearby.

An injury setback then sidelined her for 382 days, but she was effortless in victory when landing a Bath maiden in early June by an eased-up three and three-quarter lengths.

York’s John Smith’s Cup meeting is now on the horizon for Royal Aclaim, who could line up for either a Listed or a Group Three prize on the Knavesmire.

“She is good form, we’re just having a look at the black-type races at York next weekend,” said Tate.

“There is a fillies’ Group Three called the Summer Stakes over six furlongs on the Friday, but it is probably more likely that she’ll go for the five-furlong Listed race, the City Walls, because we’re leaning towards staying over five at this stage.

“That’s where we’re looking for a possible next race for her.”