The James Tate-trained daughter of Aclaim won the City Walls over the five-furlong course and distance last month, taking her winning spree to three and will now make a top-level debut.

The three-year-old heads the market from the only juvenile in the race, The Platinum Queen, who has won three of four for Richard Fahey.

A course-and-distance winner herself, she is drawn 13 of the 15 runners, with Royal Aclaim on the other wing in stall two.

Vastly experienced sprinter Highfield Princess seeks an 11th career success after winning three of her last four, including victory in the Group One Prix Maurice de Gheest on her previous start for John Quinn.

However, like York’s Summer Stakes scorer Flotus (Simon and Ed Crisford), she has raced just once before over the minimum trip.

Winter Power (Tim Easterby) has not scored since taking this race last year from top-rated Emaraaty Ana (Kevin Ryan), who will bid to go one better this time, while the first two home in Goodwood’s Group Two King George, Khaadem (Charlie Hills) and Raasel (Mick Appleby) lock horns again.