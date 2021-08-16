Phil Kirby’s charge appeared to have taken well to the famous fences on Merseyside before coming to grief at the 12th obstacle.

Having emerged unscathed, the nine-year-old will now be prepared for Wetherby’s Grade Three feature on Boxing Day, which he won in 2019.

Kirby said: “Top Ville is absolutely fine. He was loving it until he came down, but he’s capable of doing something stupid like that!

“He’ll probably go to the Rowland Meyrick again and we’ll see where we go from there.”

A decision on whether Top Ville Ben could return to Aintree for a tilt at the Grand National in the spring will not be made until the nearer the time.

“I wouldn’t rule it out,” Kirby added.

“He looked like a potential National horse on Saturday, but at the same time, you’d have to fill your hole in between now and then with something else.

“We went there thinking if he won that would be absolutely brilliant, but if he jumped round and ran well, he’d still have a lovely weight for the National.

“We’d probably didn’t answer any of the questions really, apart from we know he can jump them, but can fall at one as well!

“He’s all right, which is the main thing.”