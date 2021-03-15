Sky Bet Supreme: Rory Delargy tip for Cheltenham Festival opener

Sky Bet Supreme shot to nothing: Grumpy Charley

What do you do with a free bet?

Well, that depends on your mentality, but while the strict answer is that you should treat it in exactly the same way as the rest of your betting bank, there is a sense that you can take more of a chance with free money than you would do with your genuinely “hard earned”.

In an efficient market, the value of the free bet is the same whether you back the short-priced favourite or a relative outsider, but the psychological boost of doubling or trebling your bank with no risk is hard to quantify. If you’re not sure what I’m suggesting, I can put it in simpler terms. Spin the wheel, baby!