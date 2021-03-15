Sky Bet Supreme: Rory Delargy tip for Cheltenham Festival opener

The sponsors are offering money back if you lose in the Sky Bet Supreme - with that offer in mind Rory Delargy has his tip for the race.
What do you do with a free bet?
Well, that depends on your mentality, but while the strict answer is that you should treat it in exactly the same way as the rest of your betting bank, there is a sense that you can take more of a chance with free money than you would do with your genuinely “hard earned”.
In an efficient market, the value of the free bet is the same whether you back the short-priced favourite or a relative outsider, but the psychological boost of doubling or trebling your bank with no risk is hard to quantify. If you’re not sure what I’m suggesting, I can put it in simpler terms. Spin the wheel, baby!
I will be having my free shot in the Supreme on Grumpy Charley. I’ve not really considered him a likely winner given the talk of racing starting on good ground, and Chris Honour’s gelding has been winning on heavy of late, but the course at Cheltenham saw unexpected rain on Sunday, which has seen the going ease again to soft.
Grumpy Charley is thriving at present, and gave 17lb and a comprehensive beating to Imperial Cup fancy Eamon An Cnoic at Chepstow, and is now rated 143 by the handicapper. That is a high enough standard to make the frame in this contest – last year’s third, Chantry House was rated 140 coming in, and both placed horses in 2019 had lower marks than Grumpy Charley – so the argument for backing him, each-way at least, is sound.