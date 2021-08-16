Romantic Time delivers big-race winner for William Stone

Romantic Time found a dream run on the inside to give trainer William Stone his biggest success to date in the Group Three Ire Incentive Scheme Dick Poole Fillies’ Stakes at Salisbury.

The daughter of Time Test looked to have compromised her chance by being slowly away – but she recovered under a patient ride by Hollie Doyle to put herself into contention. The step up to six furlongs for the first time suited Romantic Time, as the 28/1 outsider quickened in the final furlong to win by a length from Pearl Glory. Stone, who is based at West Wickham in Cambridgeshire, said: “That was super. Hollie gave the horse a great ride. “The step up to six was great and I think she was a bit unlucky last time (at Newbury). She got going a bit late and met a bit of trouble in running which didn’t help her. “I don’t know what we’ll do now next because we came here not knowing if she’d stay six, so I couldn’t really look at anything for her until we got today out of the way. We’ll just look at different options and go from there.” He added: “I’m absolutely thrilled to get my first Group winner. It’s brilliant.”

