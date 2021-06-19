Racing news: Wokingham Stakes hero Rohaan to get July Cup chance

Monmouthshire trainer David Evans revealed the three-year-old is likely go for the Group One showpiece at Headquarters after being denied the chance in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot because he is a gelding. That rule does not apply to the July Cup.

He ran in the Wokingham instead – and put up a classy performance in the ultra-competitive handicap under the steadier of 9st 8lb, coming from last to first to defeat 20 rivals.

“Rohaan is fine, he’s very well. The plan is to supplement for the July Cup, especially if they get a bit of rain, which they might,” said Evans.

“He was unbelievable in the Wokingham with top-weight.

“There’s still more to come from him, I think. He’s the horse of a lifetime, I’m lucky to have him.”