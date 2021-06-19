Sporting Life
The remarkable Rohaan wins the Wokingham
Racing news: Wokingham Stakes hero Rohaan to get July Cup chance

By Keith Hamer
15:43 · WED June 30, 2021

Rohaan, impressive winner of the Wokingham Stakes, is to be supplemented for the Darley July Cup at Newmarket on Saturday week.

Monmouthshire trainer David Evans revealed the three-year-old is likely go for the Group One showpiece at Headquarters after being denied the chance in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot because he is a gelding. That rule does not apply to the July Cup.

He ran in the Wokingham instead – and put up a classy performance in the ultra-competitive handicap under the steadier of 9st 8lb, coming from last to first to defeat 20 rivals.

“Rohaan is fine, he’s very well. The plan is to supplement for the July Cup, especially if they get a bit of rain, which they might,” said Evans.

“He was unbelievable in the Wokingham with top-weight.

“There’s still more to come from him, I think. He’s the horse of a lifetime, I’m lucky to have him.”

READ: July Cup antepost tips

Rohaan’s form was boosted in the Commonwealth Cup as he had beaten first past the post Dragon Symbol in the Group Two Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock on his previous start.

Dragon Symbol was demoted to second following a stewards’ inquiry after denying American raider Campanelle by a head, a verdict that is subject to an appeal on Thursday.

