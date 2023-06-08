“I’ve been through it and unless a third of the field were affected, you can’t void the race.”

While the stewards admitted the four stalls had opened “fractionally slower” than the remainder, they decided the chances of the four runners in those stalls were not “materially impacted” by the start and therefore took no further action.

It seemingly affected the chances of a quartet of well-backed horses, including the trainer’s Lihou, drawn 18, who finished last in the five-furlong contest.

Evans is still smarting from Saturday’s Epsom Dash, where four stalls – 16, 18, 19 and 20 – opened marginally later than the others.

Evans is hoping for better luck when crack sprinter Rohaan takes aim at the six-furlong Group One contest on June 24.

The five-year-old powered to success in the Wokingham at the Royal meeting for a second year in succession 12 months ago, and returned to the Berkshire track in October to take the Group Three Bengough Stakes.

Having only been beaten a length in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville, Evans feels he has the capacity to continue to be competitive at the top level.

Rohaan has had one run this term, when finishing eighth of nine under Tom Marquand in a Listed race at Salisbury.

The Monmouthshire handler feels a line can be drawn under that display.

He said: “It was a bit of a non-event. I just wanted to get a run into him and see how he came back.

“He came back fine. He wouldn’t let himself down on the ground. Tom said he jumped the path and after that he was on the wrong leg all the way, but all being well he’ll definitely go to Ascot for the Jubilee.

“He’s had a long old break since his last run. I thought he was fit enough, but he had a good old blow afterwards. He just wouldn’t let himself down.

“The aim with him has been to target Ascot all year and I don’t think it will be as quick as it was at Salisbury. They put a lot of water on, but it was very warm that evening. I just wanted to get him a run and that was the only opportunity.

“He’s done his bit, but will definitely go there and he loves the track. What will be will be. He goes there with every chance, hopefully – as long as the stalls open!”