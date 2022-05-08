The grey was partnered by Ryan Moore for his second run of the season and was only narrowly denied a Group Three victory when beaten a short-head by Chris Wall’s Double Or Bubble.

“He ran really well, we thought he was unfortunate not to win really,” Hills said of the performance.

York is next on the agenda for the gelded son of Acclamation, who landed the Barriere Prix de Meautry at Deauville last term and has prior form on the Knavesmire having taking the Listed Westow Stakes there as a three-year-old in his days with Jeremy Noseda.

“He’s going to run at York.

"He’s won nicely at York before as well and I would expect this track to suit him better than Newmarket,” added Hills.

David Evans wants to see Rohaan return to form in Wednesday’s contest.

Winner of the Pavilion Stakes, the Sandy Lane and the Wokingham as a three-year-old last season, he went on to struggle in the second half of the campaign.

As his Haydock and Royal Ascot wins came on very deep ground many have Rohaan marked as a mud lover, but Evans feels that is not the case.

“Rohaan seems fine and he’ll go to York on Wednesday. I’m hoping William Buick will ride him, that’s the plan, anyway,” said Evans.

“I’m not worried about the ground. They are forecast some rain and I’m not convinced he needs it as soft as we always thought he did.

“As he’s got older, he’s got bigger and stronger and I think he just struggles to pull himself out of deep ground. I know it was very soft when he won at Haydock and Ascot, but I don’t think he wants it like that now.

“I’d like to get him back on song. We had a very good year last year but that means it’s going to be tougher this year doesn’t it, we’ve got to take on top class horses.”