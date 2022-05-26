The Dubawi filly is unbeaten in two runs so far, taking her maiden at Wetherby in April before landing the Listed SBK Oaks Trial at Lingfield in early May.

The Oaks itself is the next destination for the bay, who will be supplemented for the fillies’ Classic on Saturday after her owners, The Rogues Gallery, collectively agreed to pay the £30,000 required to enter at the final opportunity.

Rogue Millennium will face a high-class field for the Group One showpiece, with John and Thady Gosden’s Emily Upjohn the current favourite and her stablemate Nashwa also well-fancied.

Though the race is a considerable step up for the three-year-old, who did not run as a juvenile, Clover is happy with her work at home and considers her to have made strides since her last outing.

“Rogue Millennium seems very well, I’m very pleased with her,” he said.