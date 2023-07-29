Rogue Millennium chasing Group One glory at Deauville

Rogue Millennium will bid to give Tom Clover his first Group One success when she lines up in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville on Sunday.

The Newmarket handler enjoyed the biggest day of his training career when his stable star struck Duke of Cambridge Stakes gold at Royal Ascot and connections now hope to extend that winning feeling as they make the journey to France. The four-year-old, who is owned by the Rogues Gallery syndicate, has spent most of her time racing over 10 furlongs, including when a close second to Free Wind in the Middleton Stakes at York on her penultimate start. However, it was a drop back to a mile which proved fruitful when successful at the Royal meeting and Clover sees little reason to change things. “When we ran her in the Middleton, she just travelled so strongly from off the pace when we tracked through Free Wind and she just looks sharper in her work now,” explained Clover.

“Even earlier in the season she was working well with some decent six- and seven-furlong horses and I just thought she is really sharpening up. She travels so well and it is hard to have a horse to take her far enough through her races she just travels that well. We won over a mile, so it makes sense to stay at a mile.” He went on: “She has taken the Rogues and us on a terrific journey all the way through her three-year-old and four-year-old years and it’s wonderful to be lining up in a Group One again. “Obviously it was a fantastic day at Ascot and one we will always remember, but let’s hope we can continue on the path we’ve been going on. “She’s been very consistent this year and I hope she can maintain that consistency. She seems well and has been since Ascot and hopefully we have some luck. It would be great if she can run a big race.” John and Thady Gosden’s Grande Dame was disappointing when sent off one of the co-favourites for the Ascot contest Rogue Millennium won, but has solid Group One form to her name having finished third in last season’s Sun Chariot. Thady Gosden said: “She improved through the year last year and she didn’t run until Ascot this season on ground that was quicker than ideal for her. It’s only her second start of the year and it’s a small field of similarly-rated fillies. “She’s Group One placed from the Sun Chariot last year and she certainly deserves to take her chance in what looks a relatively open Group One.”

Galway & Goodwood preview including tips from Fran Berry and Patrick Mullins