Roger Varian vows to rally from split with Sheikh Mohammed Obaid

The pair have enjoyed much success over the past nine years, which has included seven victories at the highest level.

Arguably the best horse in the famous yellow silks with black spots to be trained by Varian in that time was Postponed, who won a Sheema Classic, Coronation Cup and Juddmonte International in 2016.

A statement on www.varianstable.com read: “I can confirm that Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum has ended his support of my stable. The 10 horses that he currently had in training with me departed today.

“I would like to convey my sincere thanks to Sheikh Obaid for all the opportunities that he has given me over the last nine years.

“Together we have had a long and fruitful association, enjoying many wonderful days in Britain – not least at Royal Ascot – and overseas, including seven Group Ones.

“Sheikh Obaid is a passionate and committed supporter of racing across the globe and I wish him and his horses all the best in the future.

“It is important for me to add that myself and the team here at Carlburg remain fully focused on continuing our own successful season.

“Our stable currently houses a top-class miler in Charyn and a British Classic winner in Elmalka, as well as a list of other highly talented horses.

“We are very grateful to all of our owners and look forward to rewarding their ongoing support over the coming months and years.”