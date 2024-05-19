Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Connections of Elmalka celebrate victory in the 1000 Guineas
Connections of Elmalka celebrate victory in the 1000 Guineas

Roger Varian to run Elmalka in Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot

By Adam Morgan
12:24 · SUN May 19, 2024

Roger Varian has confirmed Elmalka will be given the chance to join the select band of fillies to claim both the 1000 Guineas and Coronation Stakes when she heads to Royal Ascot for her next start.

The daughter of Kingman provided the Carlburg Stables handler with his first triumph in the fillies’ Classic when coming home strongly in the hands of Silvestre de Sousa earlier this month and Varian has been delighted with how she has responded since her big-race triumph at Newmarket.

With no rush to stretch out to 10 furlongs, Varian now plans to remain at a mile and see if Elmalka can emulate the likes of Russian Rhythm, Attraction and Sky Lantern, who are just some to follow up Classic success on the Rowley Mile at the Royal meeting.

Aidan O’Brien’s Winter was the last filly to complete the Newmarket/Ascot double in 2017 and Elmalka’s trainer is confident her best days could still be ahead of her, with her Guineas triumph coming on just her third career start.

Varian said: “She’s doing great and is in good form, she’s come out of her race very well and we couldn’t be more pleased with her to be honest.

“I think she will probably go to Royal Ascot for the Coronation Stakes next. I think she will sharpen up for her run in the Guineas. I have no doubt she will stay 10 furlongs, but I don’t think we have to rush up to 10.

“She is entitled to be a bit more streetwise at Ascot than she was at Newmarket and hopefully, even though she has won a Guineas, we will be able to see her best is still to come.

“The Guineas was only her third start and I thought she was a bit green in stages, so I think she will improve for the run.”

More from Sporting Life

Responsible gambling

We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.

Further support and information can be found at GamCare and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo