It all kicked off with the newcomer Exoplanet who was well-backed into 5/2 favouritism ahead of a winning debut at Newbury and things just got better from there on in for the Newmarket handler.

Royal Champion bolted up by five-and-a-half lengths in the Listed Doonside Cup at Ayr before Al Husn delivered at the trainer’s home track under Dane O’Neill in the Shadwell silks.

Mitbaahy then went in at Newbury at 9/2 in the Group 3 World Trophy Stakes before Dusky Lord blitzed down the middle of the track to win the Ayr Silver Cup under Jack Mitchell.

David Egan, who also rode Stay Alert to win for Hughie Morrison, rode all three of Varian’s winners at Newbury, concluding with the brilliant Sakheer who stormed to a three-and-a-half length win in the Group 2 Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes.

For good measure, Varian had the third home in the Mill Reef, Charyn, as well.

The six-timer comes hot on the heels of Varian winning the final Classic of the season, the Cazoo St Leger, last Sunday with Eldar Eldarov.