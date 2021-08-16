Sporting Life
Teona (far left) in action at York
Teona (far left) in action at York

Roger Varian happy to take Breeders' Cup Turf option with Teona

By Sporting Life
16:51 · WED November 03, 2021

Roger Varian is excited to see if Teona can provide him with a first Breeders’ Cup success on Saturday.

It is 10 years since Nahrain came within three-quarters of a length of breaking the Newmarket trainer’s duck when touched off in the Filly & Mare Turf at Churchill Downs under Frankie Dettori.

Varian saddled another runner-up at the showpiece meeting in 2019, with Daahyeh finding only Sharing too strong in the Juvenile Fillies Turf at Santa Anita.

Teona will fly the flag for the team at Del Mar this weekend, having been kept fresh since inflicting a surprise defeat on Snowfall in the Prix Vermeille at ParisLongchamp in September.

Money Back as Cash offer with Sky Bet

Connections had the option of keeping the daughter of Sea The Stars against her own sex, but ultimately decided to let her take on the boys, and Dermot Weld’s top-class mare Tarnawa, in the Turf.

“I came close with Nahrain in 2011 at Churchill Downs and love coming back out to California as I finished high school here,” Varian said.

“We thought about the Filly & Mare for Teona and concluded they were both tough races.

“However, the Turf is a mile and a half and that’s this filly’s optimum trip.

“It gives her the better winning chance as the other option is solid in its own right.”

