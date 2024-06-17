Roger Varian eyes Irish Oaks with easy Salisbury winner Ejaabiyah

Ejaabiyah could have earned herself a shot at the Juddmonte Irish Oaks following a bloodless victory at Salisbury on Sunday.

Roger Varian’s daughter of Frankel entered plenty of notebooks when an impressive six-length winner on debut at Kempton last November. She lost little in defeat when reappearing at Listed level in Newbury’s Haras De Bouquetot Fillies’ Trial Stakes, where she bumped into the Ribblesdale Stakes-bound Diamond Rain. Varian elected against taking Ejaabiyah to Royal Ascot in favour of building experience in the calmer calmer waters of the valuable Darley EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes. The talented filly could now be set for a return to top company and an exciting Classic assignment having come through this test with flying colours, dispatching the opposition with real authority to register a four-and-three-quarter-lengths success as the 2-5 favourite.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Varian said: “I’m not sure we learned too much in terms of what we thought of her coming here. “I just feel that sort of run will do her good and I didn’t feel she was quite ready for the rough and tumble of the Ribblesdale next week, I wanted to see her again at 10 furlongs. “For me after Newbury, it was in my mind to take a patient approach with her and now I think she will have to take a step back into proper company – she’s a nice filly.” He went on: “I wouldn’t rule out (going to the Irish Oaks) and we will see how she is tomorrow. “I need to speak to the owner and get his thoughts of course, but I thought that would be a race you can take a fresh filly to and coming here and getting a bit more education and another racecourse experience, I wouldn’t be against taking her to Ireland next.”

Ejaabiyah was partnered by James Doyle who was thrilled to see the three-year-old bank some valuable experience as well as get a second victory under her belt. He added: “Plan A was to get a lead really and she has been training really well since she finished second at Newbury. “We were hoping she was pretty smart and didn’t learn a lot there other than she’s gained a bit more experience on the track and showed she’s versatile out in front, pricking her ears. “She’s kind of lengthened and although she has gone steady round the bend and was pricking her ears, I was keen from the six (furlong marker) on to the five (furlong marker) to let her gradually role through the gears. “She feels to me like she will stay and get an extra couple of furlongs. She was badly in need of the experience at Newbury and travelled into it good, it was just when they let down her inexperience told. We haven’t learned much today, but she will have learned plenty.”