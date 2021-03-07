Racing tips: Free preview & best bets for Monday March 8

Rockstar Ronnie can follow up last month's Kelso triumph at Southwell on Monday, according to Keith Hamer.

Rockstar Ronnie can follow up last month’s Kelso triumph in the Virgin Bet Novices’ Hurdle at Southwell. Trainer Dan Skelton has adopted a softly, softly approach with the six-year-old, who had disappointed slightly on his hurdling debut when runner-up at Wetherby. He was sent off the 6-4 favourite, but was no match for Henry Gondoff and was left 11 lengths in his wake. He obviously benefited from that experience when getting off the mark in cosy fashion. There should be a lot more to come.

Embole can also strike for the Skelton team in the Virgin Bet Handicap Hurdle. The most surprising thing about the seven-year-old’s victory at Wetherby last month was that it ended a losing streak going back to February 2018. That will have done Embole a power of good and can signal another success, despite a 7lb rise in the ratings. The Jonjo O’Neill-trained Opine catches the eye in the following Virgin Bet Free Bets For Winners Handicap Hurdle. A moderate performer on the Flat for Michael Bell, the Authorized gelding has shaped with promise on each of his three starts since moving to Jackdaws Castle and having his attentions switched to the jumping game. Opine has finished second at Huntingdon and Leicester – and while he was a beaten favourite when falling at the final flight in between those two runs at Lingfield, he would have been on the premises. He makes his handicap debut off what looks a workable mark of 104 on his return from a break. It is also worth noting he has undergone wind surgery since last seen in late November. With the excellent Kevin Brogan taking 5lb off his back, and a sound surface in his favour, everything points to a bold showing.

Pay The Piper can reward punters by taking his 100 per cent record under rules to three in the Join Racing TV Now Handicap Hurdle at Wetherby. A successful graduate from the Irish point-to-point field, Ann Hamilton’s six-year-old had a nice introduction to hurdling in a maiden event at Sedgefield, where he just did what he had to do to collect by three and three-quarter lengths from Word Has It. He showed great tenacity to deny the odds-on Castle Rushen by a nose at Carlisle on his return eight weeks later. The handicapper has given him a mark of 129, which could prove to be lenient. A drop in trip can see Oscar Robertson regain winning ways in the Sixt Car Hire Handicap Chase. The Tom George-trained seven-year-old faded into fourth place after travelling well until the last half-mile of a near three-mile contest at Newcastle in November, Oscar Robertson had been successful over two miles and five furlongs at Hereford in November and should be not troubled by going back down a little further in West Yorkshire. Power Over Me was denied a four-timer at Lingfield on his latest outing, but can get his head back in front in the Heed Your Hunch at Betway Handicap at Wolverhampton. Things did not go the four-year-old’s way in January, but he did not run at all badly when beaten a length and a quarter in third place behind Cappananty Con. Robyn Brisland’s inmate can have better luck here.