Robert Havlin eyes Sweet William repeat triumph in Doncaster Cup

"He has always shown a liking for the Doncaster and that two-and-a-quarter miles is the perfect trip for him. He always turns up there and he should have arguably won the race the year before last, but Trueshan just raced away from us and caught us by surprise as we rode as a pack near the rails."

Havlin said: “He enjoyed a good end to the season last year when he won this before finishing second to Kyprios on Champions Day. I rode him on Tuesday morning and he felt great. He has been ultra consistent as he has only been out of the first three once this season.

It has been a case of so close, yet so far this season for the six-year-old, whose only finish outside the first three this campaign was his fourth in the Ascot Gold Cup. But, now returned to the scene of his last success, Havlin feels the Normandie Stud Ltd-owned gelding can turn those near misses into a first victory of the year.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained son of Sea The Stars will bid to open his account for the season by registering back-to-back wins in the Group Two test on Town Moor.

While Havlin admits he could have reached the frame on Sweet William behind stablemate Trawlerman in the Ascot Gold Cup with different tactics, he felt he had the Godolphin-owned gelding beat for a moment in the Group Two Weatherbys Lonsdale Cup at York last time out.

He added: “I blame myself for his fourth in the Ascot Gold Cup as I convinced myself that I could beat Trawlerman if I sat closer to him as I didn’t think I would be able to make up six or seven lengths on him.

“If I had ridden him more conservatively I would have been third on him in the Gold Cup. There were a few strides where I thought I had Trawlerman beat at York as we came there hiding on his heels waiting to have one go at him, but then he went on again.

“That was a solid run, and there is no Trawlerman in here this time. If he puts up a performance like that again then he will take plenty of beating here.”

Crepe among more chances

Before partnering Sweet William the father-of-two will slip on the same silks when riding Crepe Suzette for the father-and-son team in Thursday's Betfred Park Hill Fillies’ Stakes.

The Saxon Warrior filly only has a maiden win at Wolverhampton to her name, but Havlin expects her to go close in the Group Two after putting up a career best to finish second on her most recent start in the Listed British EBF & Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes at York.

He added: “She ran a blinder of a race in the Galtres at York and she was very strong at the line so the step up in trip to an extended one mile six furlongs here should play to her strengths.

“The only slight worry would be the ground as she has only run on softer ground once on her first start, but she is maturing and blossoming.

“She has now started to fill her frame as she was a bit weedy earlier in the year. I thought she looked fantastic at York and I expect her to go very close.”

And on Saturday, the 51-year-old will be reunited with another one of his old pals when Audience, who is also housed at Clarehaven Stables, bids to rediscover the winning touch in the Group Two Betfred Park Stakes, which he was second in back in 2023.

Havlin added: “Audience has been a bit frustrating this year, but he felt in great shape and looked great the other day. There have been a few excuses for him this year, but hopefully we can have a good clean go at it at Doncaster.

“The ability is still there, and if can put in a performance like he did in either the Lockinge or Lennox Stakes last year, then he would win so fingers crossed he can do just that."