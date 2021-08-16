The Irish jump jockey suffered multiple injuries in a fall at Tramore in October just 11 days after being back in the saddle following four months on the sidelines recovering from back surgery.

Power broke his nose, cheekbone, tore tendons in his arm and fractured his hip when unshipped from Hans Gruber in a maiden hurdle.

“It’s been a very frustrating six months,” Power told BoyleSports. “I got the back surgery done and that all worked out, and I was only back 11 days and got the fall at Tramore.

“I fractured my hip and it has been so frustrating. I was back with my hip surgeon in Santry on Wednesday and, unfortunately, I’m not going to make Christmas, which is just more frustration. It’s going to take a while longer for the fracture in my hip to heal, so it looks like it will be the middle of January before I’m back on a racecourse.