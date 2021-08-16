Sporting Life
Robbie Dunne BHA disciplinary hearing: Verdict expected Thursday

By Sporting Life
15:18 · WED December 08, 2021

The British Horseracing Authority’s disciplinary hearing into allegations jockey Robbie Dunne bullied and harassed Bryony Frost has been adjourned, with a final decision expected by noon on Thursday.

Dunne denies all but one of the seven charges brought against him after allegations from fellow rider Frost, although he denies the language used in the admitted breach, and has been present in High Holborn for five days as the hearing took place in front of a three-person panel.

The majority of the incidents in question took place in 2020, when Dunne is alleged to have threatened Frost by promising to “put her through a wing” and is also accused of using misogynistic language such as “f****** whore”, “f****** slut” and “dangerous c***” towards her.

