Rob Hornby will regain the ride on Westover in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp next Sunday.

The jockey was on board the Juddmonte-owned colt when he was a fast-finishing third behind Desert Crown in the Cazoo Derby at Epsom but was replaced by Colin Keane for the three-year-old’s win in the Irish Derby and subsequent disappointing effort in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot. Speaking on Luck On Sunday on Racing TV Hornby said: “It was confirmed yesterday evening that I’m going to ride him in the Arc which is hugely exciting for myself. “I’m really looking forward to getting back on him. He’s in great form. I’ve ridden him in his last four pieces of work and he seems good. He’s done well from his break. He was quite lighty raced at two then had a busy three-year-old campaign gearing up for the Derby, winning his trial at Sandown on his first start as a three-year-old was a big performance.