Rob Hornby will regain the ride on Westover in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp next Sunday.
The jockey was on board the Juddmonte-owned colt when he was a fast-finishing third behind Desert Crown in the Cazoo Derby at Epsom but was replaced by Colin Keane for the three-year-old’s win in the Irish Derby and subsequent disappointing effort in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.
Speaking on Luck On Sunday on Racing TV Hornby said: “It was confirmed yesterday evening that I’m going to ride him in the Arc which is hugely exciting for myself.
“I’m really looking forward to getting back on him. He’s in great form. I’ve ridden him in his last four pieces of work and he seems good. He’s done well from his break. He was quite lighty raced at two then had a busy three-year-old campaign gearing up for the Derby, winning his trial at Sandown on his first start as a three-year-old was a big performance.
“He wasn’t cherry ripe on the day and was still developing and is a very generous horse who gives you everything which is so nice about him and why he’s so nice to ride.
“He put a lot into his Epsom run – there’s a lot going on there and it takes a lot out of the horse, then he had the trip to Ireland where he was explosive and destroyed the field but again put a lot into the run.
“He hits the line strong in every race he runs in. Ascot was tough for him. Again he put everything into it but he’s an exuberant horse and Ascot’s mile-and-a-half is a tough start and a tough track for a horse like him.
“You’re downhill for two-and-a-half furlongs into a bend in a relatively small field. He’s done really well from the break which I think was the right thing to do for the horse and target him at Paris.”
So what does it mean to be back on Westover?
“It’s hugely satisfying for myself, it’s another chapter in a crazy year and another opportunity that I’ve been kindly given by the Juddmonte team and thanks to Ralph having the belief and faith that he wants me to ride him.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.