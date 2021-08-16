Ripon Monday preview | Unbeaten Taj Alriyadh out to double Ripon tally

The Karl Burke-trained colt earned the right to go for this Listed contest after completing his hat-trick when successful over the same course and distance in this month’s Hornblower Stakes.

Burke believes his experience of the track will be a plus as he takes on stronger company.

“He worked very well on Friday, and fingers crossed he goes there with a good chance. I think it’s a big advantage, having had that run there already,” said the North Yorkshire trainer.

“He has surprised us really. He’s a very uncomplicated horse at home – he just does what you ask him.

“He won very well first time up and then he went back to Catterick quickly just to win a bad race, but he keeps answering every call we ask of him.”

Mot And The Messer is the other course-and-distance winner in the field.

Tom Dascombe’s charge trotted up by five and a half lengths, which set him up for a place in the Superlative Stakes at Newmarket’s July meeting.

He disappointed over the seven furlongs there, but bounced back when making all the running back at six at Chester.

“We always thought he was at least up to this level,” said his Cheshire trainer.

“We ran him at the July meeting, and he didn’t show up. Hopefully he will on Monday.”