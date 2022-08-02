Tom Clover’s Al Karrar has York and Ripon options after coming home a Group Two runner-up at Goodwood on only his second start.

The two-year-old enjoyed a winning debut when landing a Windsor maiden by three and three-quarter lengths in June, after which was entered in the Richmond Stakes at Glorious Goodwood. By far the least experienced runner of a field of eight, the colt was a 6-1 chance under Jack Mitchell and was beaten a length and a half by the highly promising 5-6 favourite, Royal Scotsman. “He’s on a mark of 108 this morning, he’s come out of the race well and he’s fine,” said Clover. “I was really pleased with him, you always want to win, of course you do, and we were hoping for a big performance. He seems to have grown up quite a lot mentally, which is good to see. He handled Goodwood great, you can see he’s a little bit green sometimes, he was a little bit on and off the bridle.