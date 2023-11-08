Richard Thompson revels in Inspiral Breeders’ Cup glory

Cheveley Park has enjoyed huge success on the Flat over the past three decades and more recently taken the National Hunt game by storm – but Thompson admits the the team’s triumph in the Californian sunshine may have been the biggest highlight of his racing life.

Stepping up to a mile and a quarter for the first time for the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf, Inspiral was still well back in the field rounding the home turn, but her trademark acceleration soon kicked in as she fairly rocketed home under an inspired ride to get up and beat Warm Heart by a neck.

A homebred daughter of Frankel, the John and Thady Gosden-trained filly headed for Santa Anita in search of a sixth Group or Grade One win in the hands of Frankie Dettori.

“It’s hard to put into words, it really is. I’ve seen some big moments on the racecourse over the years, but that’s got to be right up there,” he said.

“Inspiral is a homebred filly, it was her sixth Group One and as well as that it’s the way the race unfolded – it’s California, it’s Santa Anita.

“My legs had gone after the last furlong!”

With Inspiral having now proven her stamina over the longer distance, there is every chance she will bid for further 10-furlong riches on home soil next summer.

Thompson added: “She obviously stayed the mile and a quarter. She probably needs the right ground and the right track, but she needed every inch on Saturday, didn’t she?

“That home straight at Santa Anita is a bit short, but she needed every inch of that particular straight and she was running on at the end, which is a good sign.

“You’d like to think she’ll run in another handful of Group Ones next year and let’s see what she can do. As long as she’s enjoying her racing and John and Thady tell us that she’s in great form and wants to race, she’s carrying on, which is great for us and everybody.”

Considering possible plans for 2024, Thompson said: “I guess you might see her over the stiff mile in the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot, but we’ll give 10 furlongs a shot at some stage during the summer, absolutely.

“You could potentially see her in the Nassau at Goodwood or the Juddmonte International at York. I wouldn’t have thought she’d run in both of those as they’d probably be too close together, but certainly one of those could come into play.

“We can look at anything from eight to 10 furlongs, depending on the track and the ground, and hopefully we’ll have another couple of great days with her. That’s the objective.”